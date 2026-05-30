Gillian Anderson's Cannes Look Channels Princess of Wales' Style with ME+EM White Dress

Gillian Anderson's chic appearance at Cannes in a white ME+EM maxi dress draws comparisons to the Princess of Wales' fashion choices. The article highlights the dress's features, royal connections, and provides affordable high street alternatives.

A white dress is a timeless addition to any summer wardrobe - and if you're looking for inspiration, look no further than Gillian Anderson . Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site.

If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more The actress made a chic appearance at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a sleek maxi dress by royal-favourite brand ME+EM. The label has long been a staple among stylish royal women, with the likes of Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice all stepping out in its polished designs.

Gillian opted for the brand's white Effortless Maxi Dress, which featured a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette elevated by contrasting black seam detailing for a subtle architectural edge. Better still, the piece is crafted from innovative 'crease-less linen', making it an ideal choice for effortless AM-to-PM summer dressing.

When I first caught a glimpse of Gillian's look, I couldn't help but be reminded of a similar Emilia Wickstead black-piped dress worn by the Princess of Wales at a charity polo match in 2022 - suggesting she may well have taken inspiration from Kate's style playbook. Keen to recreate the look? You can shop Gillian's exact dress below, alongside my favourite high street alternatives for achieving the same sophisticated aesthetic for less.

EXACT MATCH: ME+EM Effortless Maxi Dress £250 Shop Recreate the look Karen Millen Colour Block Halterneck Maxi Dress £69 Was £139 Shop Phase Eight Kimberley Belted Midi Dress £105 Was £179 Shop Hobbs Jenn Colourblock Dress £159 Was £229 Shop French Connection Floral Dress £120 Shop Boden A-Line Trim Short Dress £139 Shop Reiss Mallory Knitted Dress £180 Shop River Island Scallop Trim Dress £56 Shop New Look Contrast Trim Dress £32.99 Sho





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Gillian Anderson Cannes Film Festival ME+EM Princess Of Wales White Dress Summer Fashion Royal Style

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