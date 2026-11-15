Gillette India Q2 Profit Rises 10.8% on Productivity Gains

Gillette India reports 10.8% Q2 profit growth to 1.59 billion rupees, offsetting raw material inflation through efficiency programs while revenue climbs 4.4%.

Gillette India announced a 10.8% year-on-year increase in its second-quarter net profit, reaching 1.59 billion rupees. This financial performance occurred for the quarter ended September 30. The growth demonstrates the company's ability to withstand significant pressure from rising raw material expenses.

The profit increase was achieved despite the challenging economic environment affecting the consumer goods sector. Gillette India managed to contain the negative impact of higher input costs through an internal productivity program. This strategic focus allowed the company to expand margins even as industry-wide pressures mounted.

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Financial Performance and Revenue Details

Revenue from operations grew by 4.4% to reach 8.46 billion rupees, up from 8.11 billion rupees in the same period last year. Total costs increased by a more modest 2.2%, growing at a slower pace than revenue. This disparity between revenue growth and cost growth directly contributed to margin expansion.

The grooming segment, which represents approximately 80% of the company's total revenue, saw sales rise by 2% to 6.79 billion rupees. Despite the modest top-line growth in this core area, segment profit surged by 18.5%. This significant divergence highlights the effectiveness of the company's cost-saving measures in its primary business unit.

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Strategic Cost Management Amidst Inflation

Gillette India attributed its financial resilience to a productivity program designed to offset higher raw material costs. The parent company, giant Procter & Gamble, reported a similar 10.8% net profit increase for the quarter. The parent company's profit reached 1.59 billion rupees, or approximately $16.89 million, compared to 1.44 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company did not disclose specific details regarding the cost-saving measures implemented under its productivity program. However, the results suggest reliance on internal efficiencies in manufacturing, supply chain, or procurement. This approach avoids aggressive price hikes that could risk losing market share to competitors like Hindustan Unilever or smaller local brands.

Industry Context and Margin Pressures

The performance of Gillette India must be viewed against a backdrop of broader industry challenges. Brokerage firm Systematix noted that gross margins for 10 consumer goods companies fell by 120 basis points year-on-year in the September quarter. This data underscores the severity of raw material inflation squeezing profitability across the sector.

In this difficult environment, Gillette India's ability to grow profit faster than revenue stands out as a relative strength. The company has prioritized protecting its volume base while preserving margins through efficiency. This strategy contrasts with rivals who may rely more heavily on price increases to combat rising input costs, which carries the risk of consumer pushback.

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Future Outlook and Market Dynamics

The short-term outlook for Gillette India depends heavily on the trajectory of raw material costs. If commodity prices stabilize or decrease, the current productivity gains could lead to even stronger margins. Conversely, if costs continue to rise, the company may face difficult choices between further cost cuts or inevitable price increases.

Looking at the medium term, the 2% revenue growth in the grooming segment presents a challenge. This limited expansion suggests intense competition in a market where rivals are also vying for consumer attention. To accelerate growth, Gillette India may need to invest more heavily in innovation and marketing to drive volume beyond what current efficiency gains can support.