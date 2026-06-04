Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann’s ghoulish killer pen pal revealed

Rex Heuermann has formed a bond with another notorious prison inmate — and it makes sense.

Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has found a sympathetic ear while he awaits a life sentence behind bars at a Long Island lockup — the notorious Happy Face Killer.

Keith Jesperson, a truck driver who got the moniker for signing taunting letters to cops and media outlets with a smiley face, was arrested in 1995 and confessed to killing eight women between 1990 and 1995 in California, Washington, Oregon, Florida, Nebraska and Wyoming. ASSOCIATED PRESSin April to brutally killing eight sex workers between 1993 and 2010 and dumping them in remote areas.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon told The Post in April that Heuermann, who is in solitary confinement at the Riverhead jail awaiting sentencing,On Thursday a source confirmed that it was none other than Jesperson, who is locked up at the Oregon Correctional Facility serving a life sentence. — when Jesperson reportedly told the outlet he advised his fellow killer “not to go to trial” and waste time going such a high-profile circus.

Heuermann seems to have taken the advice and copped a plea to the strangulation deaths of Valerie Mack, 24, Jessica Taylor, 20, Megan Waterman, 22, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Sandra Costilla, 28. In a surprise development, the hulking architect also confessed to the murder of Karen Vergata, a sex worker who had not been previously linked to the accused killer.





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