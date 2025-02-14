Gilgeous-Alexander Edges Out Jokic in Latest MVP Straw Poll

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander takes the lead in ESPN's latest MVP straw poll, surpassing Nikola Jokic. The two candidates remain the frontrunners for the award, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Donovan Mitchell rounding out the top five.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently leading the race for the NBA Most Valuable Player award, according to ESPN's latest MVP straw poll. He received a significant number of first-place votes, totaling 70, compared to Nikola Jokic 's 30. Jokic, who held the top spot in the previous poll, garnered 69 second-place votes and a single third-place vote. The gap between these two frontrunners is substantial, with 122 points separating them.

Following closely behind Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Donovan Mitchell, completing the top five contenders. While Antetokounmpo sits comfortably at number three, his eligibility for the award could be jeopardized if he misses more than six additional games this season. Gilgeous-Alexander enters the All-Star break with impressive averages of 32.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, all while playing 34.0 minutes on average. He also boasts a Player Efficiency Rating (PER) of 31.0. The Oklahoma City Thunder are enjoying a stellar season, boasting the league's best Net Rating and sharing the top record with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 44-10.Jokic, on the other hand, is averaging 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals in 36.0 minutes per game. After a slightly bumpy start to the season, the Denver Nuggets have rebounded strongly, currently holding the third position in the Western Conference with a 36-19 record. Other players who received votes in the MVP poll include Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama, Jaren Jackson Jr., Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, and Alperen Sengun





