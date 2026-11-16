Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 3: Bertha Russell and Agnes Van Rhijn Declare War

The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 3 sees Bertha Russell and Agnes Van Rhijn clash over hosting President Grover Cleveland, marking a pivotal shift in their social rivalry.

The dynamic between two of television's most compelling social rivals shifts dramatically in the third episode of Season 4, titled "Ain't That Good News." For the first time in the series, the longstanding, cold peace between Bertha Russell and Agnes Van Rhijn has completely dissolved into open hostility. Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski finally share significant scenes where their characters trade sharp barbs, signaling a new era of direct conflict on East 61st Street.

Bertha Steals Host Role From Agnes

The immediate trigger for this explosive confrontation stems from a series of events beginning in Episode 2, where Bertha Russell returned from England to discover that Agnes was hosting a dinner for President Grover Cleveland in her capacity as vice president of the Heritage Society. Bertha utilized a damaging article published in The Ladies' Home Journal about Agnes to effectively steal the honor of hosting the President away from her rival. In Episode 3, Bertha explained that she was merely providing the venue for the event at her home, but Agnes remained technically recognized as the hostess, a distinction that did little to soften the blow for the old money aristocrat.

Also read The Gilded Age S04E03: 'Ain't That Good News': Presidential Ambitions

Agnes Van Rhijn Seeks Retaliation

Agnes Van Rhijn reacted with immediate fury upon learning that Bertha had usurped her position. The episode concluded with Agnes delivering a cutting remark to everyone on East 61st Street, stating that she wished she could go to bed and wake up in 1881, a year when no one had ever heard of Bertha Russell. This outburst marked a departure from Agnes's usual role as a passive observer who uses witty quips to navigate social situations. She is now poised to fight aggressively for her right to host the President and restore her dignity.

Bertha Russell's Strategic Calculations

Bertha Russell's decision to steal the dinner was driven by practical business and marital considerations rather than pure animosity. The primary motive was to quell spreading rumors in New York society regarding problems in her marriage to George Russell. Observers had noted George's absence from Bertha's side for months, and hosting the President forces him to attend and present the image of a perfect host and husband to the public eye.

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Business Stakes With Rockefeller

Beyond marital optics, the dinner serves as a strategic maneuver to help George Russell save Russell Industries from financial collapse. George has been severely stymied in his business dealings by his formidable rival, John D. Rockefeller. Bertha plans to invite the Rockefellers to the dinner at her home, creating a scenario where George can confront Rockefeller on his own turf. This high-stakes social gathering is intended to be the turning point where George might finally overcome his business rivals and secure the company's future.

Agnes Desperate To Regain Stature

For Agnes Van Rhijn, securing the hosting duties for President Grover Cleveland represented her last chance to regain her lost social stature after a series of personal humiliations. She has endured the financial ruin caused by her son, Oscar Van Rhijn, the failure of her niece Marian Brook's engagements, and the humiliation of her sister, Ada Forte, becoming the head of their household. Ada had previously withdrawn her financial support for Agnes's dinner plans, compounding Agnes's feeling of being undermined and betrayed from all directions.

Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski Scene

This episode marks a significant milestone for the performances of Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski, who have had precious few scenes together in previous seasons. When their characters have previously interacted, they were typically in public settings where they maintained proper, albeit icy, respect. The new dynamic allows the actors to fully unleash their characters' antagonism, trading barbs and engaging in social peacocking to impress the President. Viewers can expect a thrilling confrontation as these two powerful women circle each other as enemies.