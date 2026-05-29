Gilbert Police Crack Down on Reckless E-Bike Activity

Gilbert police conducted a targeted traffic enforcement sweep to address concerns about dangerous e-bike activity in the community. The operation resulted in 10 traffic stops, 11 vehicle tows, and seven citations, as well as six arrests, including two parents.

Gilbert police conducted a targeted traffic enforcement sweep amid an influx of complaints about dangerous e-bike activity . The operation netted 10 traffic stops, 11 towed vehicles, seven citations and six arrests, which included two parents.

The aggressive police response on May 20 came amid escalating neighborhood safety concerns documented on social media, including a report of teenagers threatening residents with lit fireworks and shattered their car's side mirror before fleeing. In a statement to FOX 10, GPD Sgt. Jordan Truckenbrod confirmed that officers targeted the community's shared areas to curb the unsafe activity. The single-day operation resulted in 10 traffic stops, 11 vehicle tows and seven citations.

Officers also made six arrests during the sweep, including two parents. The criminal charges stemming from the enforcement operation included reckless driving and permitting an unlicensed minor to operate a vehicle. Truckenbrod said that during one stop, a 14-year-old tried to flee the scene and resisted an officer. The confrontation resulted in a physical use of force by the officer.

Police said no injuries were sustained during the incident and noted that all uses of force undergo a formal review in line with department policy. The department emphasized that reckless behavior will not be tolerated in the community. Moving forward, Gilbert officials said they will continue to maintain a strict, zero-tolerance approach to illegal e-bike use to ensure public safety and minimize the impact on local neighborhoods.

The enforcement operation was a response to a wave of resident complaints detailing dangerous, illegal and disruptive behavior involving teenagers riding e-bikes and e-motorcycles in shared neighborhood spaces. The safety concerns were so severe that residents began documenting the incidents on social media, which caught the attention of local authorities. The police department took swift action to address the issue and restore peace in the community.

The operation was a success, with a significant reduction in reckless e-bike activity and a noticeable improvement in neighborhood safety. However, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible behavior and the need for strict enforcement of laws and regulations. The Gilbert Police Department's commitment to public safety and its zero-tolerance approach to reckless behavior will continue to be a top priority in the community





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Gilbert Police Department E-Bike Activity Reckless Behavior Public Safety Zero-Tolerance Approach

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