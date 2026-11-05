Gilbert Pérez Bar Transforms Sherman Oaks With Theatrical Mexican Spirit Journey

Gilbert Pérez Bar opens in Sherman Oaks on October 22, offering a immersive, reservation-only experience featuring over 75 Mexican spirits and theatrical room changes.

Gilbert Pérez Bar officially opened its doors in Sherman Oaks on October 22, introducing a unique drinking experience that moves far beyond the traditional speakeasy model. Located directly above the acclaimed Daisy Margarita Bar, this new 24-seat venue is designed as a theatrical portal to Mexico, utilizing sound, visual cues, and rotating drink menus to transport guests into alternate realities.

Mythological Inspiration and Immersive Design

The concept for Gilbert Pérez Bar is rooted in the legend of a man named Gilbert Pérez, who was rumored to have mysteriously teleported from the Philippines to Mexico City during the 1500s. Maxwell Reis, the beverage director and creative force behind the project, describes the bar as a mythical journey through the world of Mexican spirits. The team explicitly rejects the label of speakeasy, preferring to frame the experience as a dynamic, immersive phenomenon where the environment itself acts as a vehicle for exploration.

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Inside, the space is initially decorated like a classic cantina, featuring photos, artwork, and souvenirs sourced from or inspired by Mexican culture. However, the atmosphere shifts dramatically through a combination of curated music, mist, water effects, and visual projections. These sensory inputs change the perceived location of the bar, allowing guests to feel as though they are drinking in different regions of Mexico, such as a mezcal bar in Guadalajara, before the room transitions to another destination.

The Beverage Program and Rare Spirits

The drink menu is driven by high-quality rums and features up to 75 different rums, aguardientes, mezcals, and Charandas, a Mexican sugarcane-based spirit sourced from small-batch distillers throughout Mexico. The menu is rotating and changes with each spatial transition within the bar, meaning the specific cocktails available depend on which "location" the room is currently simulating. Reis ensures that guests can explore the offerings at their own pace but notes that once the room changes, the menu shifts to reflect the new virtual destination.

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Despite the rotating nature of the menu, several mainstay drinks remain constant. These include the Primordial Frutero, a rum blend containing more than 10 fruits inspired by Teóxocotl, a mythic god-fruit said to have been hidden from mortals by the gods of Chiapas. Another highlight is the Liquid Limpia, an herbal mix made with Alambique Serrano single Barrel #26 Mirate Selection, a rare French oak cask Oaxacan rum that was privately made specifically for the Sherman Oaks bar.

Prestigious Pedigree and Operational Details

Gilbert Pérez Bar benefits from the established reputation of its owners, who are also responsible for the Daisy Margarita Bar. Daisy Margarita was recently ranked at number 44 on the North America's 50 Best Bars 2026 list, providing a strong foundation of credibility and anticipation for the new venture. The second-story space is positioned as a limited-time experience that requires reservations, ensuring an exclusive environment for patrons seeking this specific type of elevated nightlife.

Reis emphasizes that while the experience involves significant theatrics, it is not intended to be a passive dinner-and-a-show performance. Instead, it is described as a fun drinking experience where events happen continuously in the background, allowing patrons to focus on the social aspect of drinking while enjoying the immersive effects. The goal is to facilitate a connection with Mexican drinking culture primarily through rum, creating a memorable phenomenon rather than a rigid educational tour.

Visitor Information and Accessibility

Gilbert Pérez Bar is located at 14633 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, situated conveniently above its sister establishment. The venue operates with specific evening hours designed to accommodate nightlife traffic. Openings begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, extending until midnight, while Thursday hours run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Prospective guests are advised to make reservations in advance due to the limited seating capacity and the immersive, reservation-only nature of the experience.

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For those seeking a distinctive alternative to standard cocktail lounges, Gilbert Pérez Bar offers a blend of culinary artistry and sensory theater. By leveraging the rich history of Mexican spirits and the mystique of its namesake legend, the bar aims to create a lasting impression of a journey that transcends the physical boundaries of a traditional venue. Visitors can expect a carefully curated environment where every element, from the glassware to the ambient lighting, contributes to the overarching theme of discovery.