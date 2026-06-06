Gilbert Fire & Rescue orders evacuation after independent assessment finds leaning wall, instability

Several businesses were impacted after Gilbert Fire & Rescue ordered a full evacuation of a building near Gilbert and Guadalupe roads earlier this week.

GILBERT, AZ — Several businesses were impacted after Gilbert Fire & Rescue ordered a full evacuation of a building near Gilbert and Guadalupe roads earlier this week.

Fire crews said it followed months of fire code concerns and a structural assessment that identified significant safety risks. Gilbert Fire & Rescue says concerns about the property date back to December 2025, when inspectors first identified fire code violations requiring corrections. Over the next several months, officials say they conducted multiple follow-up inspections while working with the property owner to address those concerns. According to the fire department, most of those violations remained unaddressed.

Fire crews said after multiple inspections and repeated efforts to work with the owner to resolve those concerns, they were preparing to issue citations. However, before those citations were finalized, Gilbert Fire and Rescue said the Town received an independent architectural assessment in late May that identified significant structural issues, including a leaning east wall and conditions posing significant safety risks. Gilbert Fire & Rescue Chief Rob Duggan said the assessment confirmed what officials had feared.

"We read it, and it confirmed what we were concerned about, which was that there were structural instabilities with the property,” Chief Duggan said. Following an additional inspection, officials said they determined the property posed an immediate safety risk and ordered tenants to evacuate.

"We ultimately made the decision this was an imminent threat to the public, and that's when we took the action, we did to evacuate the building," Duggan said. The closure impacted several businesses, leaving owners and employees searching for answers. Jodi Hall, owner of Salon Styles, is among those affected.

"It's been a little overwhelming and you know, I'm not sure what we're going to do. We're gonna have to find a new space and we're having to do that now," Hall said. ABC15 talked to the property owner by phone. He said they are “settling the matter and the place will be open pretty soon.

” Gilbert Fire & Rescue says the next step is receiving a structural engineering report from the property owner.

"At this point, it's really on the building owner to provide us that document and that document will set the table for whatever steps are next," Duggan said. Your Gilbert News:





abc15 / 🏆 263. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Adoptable pets at Rescue Me Tucson on Jersey's JourneysHere are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

Read more »

Trump's Executive Order Makes it Easier to Fire 8,000 Federal WorkersPresident Trump signed an executive order that reclassified 8,000 federal workers as at-will employees, making it easier for the government to fire them without reason. Critics argue that this move enables Trump to prioritize partisan and personal allegiance in the federal workforce, violating civil service law.

Read more »

Cal Fire: Border 6 Fire holds at 2,617 acres, now 50% containedThree days after the blaze erupted south of Marron Valley Road in Dulzura, its charred footprint was holding at an estimated 2,617 acres — 1,625 in the United States and 992 in Mexico, Cal Fire said.

Read more »

Fire departments train with new water rescue technology at Bradstreet’s Landing in Rocky RiverFire departments are drilling on Lake Erie, preparing to act as fast as possible when someone is stranded in the water, and they are bringing new technology to the area.

Read more »