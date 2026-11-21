Gilbert Enoka returns to the All Blacks mental skills coaching role to rebuild team culture following a historic loss to Wales and the tragic death of colleague Logan Cadwallader.

Gilbert Enoka has returned to the All Blacks management team as mental skills coach to help rebuild team culture following New Zealand's historic defeat by Wales. The former head of player wellbeing was recruited by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after reading a book about New Zealand rugby's philosophies. Enoka arrived at Stamford Bridge with a mandate to implement the famous no-d****heads approach that defined the All Blacks success in the early 2000s. However, he found that Chelsea lacked the foundational culture required to sustain high-performance standards.

Enoka's Philosophy and Chelsea Experience

Gilbert Enoka joined the All Blacks in 2000 and worked closely with legendary figures such as Tana Umaga, Richie McCaw, and Dan Carter. He observed that Chelsea, despite significant financial investment, struggled to maintain the discipline seen in elite rugby environments. John Terry remained a passionate figure at the club, but the organization failed to nurture its legacy effectively. Enoka noted that stability was the primary goal for Chelsea executives rather than cultural excellence.

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Graham Potter received a five-year contract as manager but was dismissed just 200 days into his tenure. Enoka pointed out that pre-2007 All Blacks coaches were fired immediately after failing to win the World Cup. Chairman reappointments of Henry, Smith, and Hansen led to World Cup victories in 2011 and 2015. He believes the first English football club to adopt this rigorous cultural model will gain a significant competitive advantage.

Team Trauma and Emotional Recovery

The current All Blacks squad is processing profound grief after the sudden death of long-serving head of security Logan Cadwallader. The loss occurred at the team's hotel in Edinburgh just five days before their Nations Championship match against Scotland. Enoka was tasked with helping players manage trauma and maintain focus despite personal tragedy. He implemented tools and techniques to help athletes process waves of grief while reconnecting with their sporting identity.

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Enoka explained that the team allowed time for crying, talking, and sharing during their recovery process. The tragic event rocked the group immeasurably and shifted perspectives on the recent defeat to Wales. Logan Cadwallader was a significant part of the All Blacks support structure. The funeral is scheduled for December 8, when the team returns to training.

Renewed Focus Ahead of England Test

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie requested Enoka's return in March to address challenging cultural issues over the previous two years. Results were acceptable but the environment required stabilization. Enoka's wife encouraged him to return, stating that the jersey needed his guidance. He has been with the All Blacks for 24 years and has witnessed both historic triumphs and deep failures.

New Zealand will face England at Twickenham this Saturday in a crucial Test match. Enoka views this moment as an opportunity to strengthen the team rather than let tragedy fracture it. He aims to leverage the intimidating legacy of the All Blacks jersey to engage players on a deeper level. The team must demonstrate resilience as they prepare for the upcoming challenge against England.