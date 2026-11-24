Gijón Film Festival's top prizes go to Mads Mengel’s debut ‘The Guest’ and 'Meanwhile in Namibia.’

Gijón Film Festival Prizes: Mads Mengel’s Debut ‘The Guest’ Wins Big as Peter Mullan and Carlos Reygadas Receive Honorary Awards True to the Gijon Festival’s core focus on new talent, Mad Mengel, Jonas Spriestersbach and Claude Schmitz scored the main prizes at Gijón Opening With Ethan Hawke’s ‘Blue Moon,’ Spain’s Gijón Festival Delivers Its Hallmark Mix of International and Spanish Emerging TalentAnthony Boyle and Yuki Katayama took the top acting prizes, while Félix De Givry scored best director.

Danish feature “The Guest”, which premiered at Karlovy Vary, marks out Mengel as a “director to watch,” explained FICX director Alejandro Díaz Castaño at the closing ceremony.

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” Yuki Katayama scooped the best AISGE actress award for her performance in Japan’s “Fujiko,” from Taichi Kimura), playing a single-mother facing the challenge of singly raising a child. Irish actor Anthony Boyle nabbed the best actor award for his turn in Clio Barnard’s “I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning,” a story of five friends growing up and the importance of both family and friendships.

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Mullan has a long standing relationship with Gijón after working as an actor with Ken Loach, Danny Boyle and Steven Spielberg among other. He won 1998’s Gijón Festival top prize for his directorial debut, “Orphans. ” Since then, as a director, he was awarded a Venice Golden Lion back in 2002 for “The Magdalene Sisters”) and San Sebastián Golden Shell in 2010 for “Neds.

”Almost 20 years have passed since Reygadas’ received a retrospective back in 2007 when he won a 2007 Cannes Jury Prize for “Silent Light. ” He then won Cannes’ 2012 best director award for “Post Tenebras Lux. ” The festival’s relationship with Reygadas underscores its core passion and value of following and promoting talent. Reygadas also competed at Albar this edition with his latest feature “Heil Jupiter!

” Special mention was made to a well-known figure of the festival, former Gijón Festival director José Luis Cienfuegos , who passed away last year. Packed theaters and record-breaking ticket sales at Gijón this year ratified its art-house selection.

“Filmmakers who have been here feel how we take care of them and their projects as part of the community and that creates a pull effect that brings talent to the festival,” explained Diaz Castaño. In other awards, Claude Schmitz’s Belgian-French “Conrad & Crab” won the FICX Premiere Award, its jury justifying the prize for the way in the film fiction blends into reality in a spirit compared to Chaplin and Kaurismäki.

In the same section, Agathe Bonitzer’s “Journal du Futur” took an artistic contribution award for her debut, an original documentary built from images she has recorded since she was 15. The Fipresci best feature award went to Jonas Spriestersbach’s “Meanwhile in Namibia.

” The jury praised its “discreet, non-didactic and at times humorous approach to how historical atrocities still resonate today” calling it a film that captures the true spirit of independent cinema, as it was made on a highly contained budget. The award resonates with the true identity of not only the festival, but its partners as well and adds to Spriestersbach’s success with Warsaw festival’s Documentary & Audience Award and a German Film Award at Dok.fest Munich.

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The feature explores Namibia’s evolution since German colonial rule and its recent territorial disputes with its neighbors. Ana Urushadze’s “Supporting Role,” a Georgia-Estonia-Turkey-Switzerland-U.S. co-production, proved a double winner, taking both the Youth Jury prize for best Retueyos feature and the CIMA Award for best feature film directed by a woman. The juries highlighted its depth, immersiveness, cinematography and performances. Following an aging Georgian film star, the film becomes a nocturnal odyssey through Tbilisi.

It took the Fipresci Award at Rotterdam and Urushadze, while scoring the Heart of Sarajevo best director award. Xisi Sofia Ye Chen walked off with both best Spanish feature and the RC Service award for best director with France-Spain co-production, “From Dawn to Dawn. ” The feature of the rising Chinese-Spanish director follows her brother, a Chinese gangster living in Spain, and portrays her family’s evolution and reconciliation with its own past.

The feature also scored Pauline Julier and Nicolas Chapoulier won the scriptwriters association’s DAMA best screenplay award for their Swiss-Spanish debut, “Les Indes. ” The unconventional film combines images, the arrival of colonialism and forgotten voices of ordinary people. David Hernández and Alex Penabade’s “Anxo” took AMAE’s editing award.

Set in Galicia, in northwest Spain, the film follows a 1972 workers’ strike that happened at Vigo’s shipyards, where workers demanded better conditions and clashes with police escalated as the strike dragged on.

“El desencanto 16” Youth Jury Best Short FilmRTPA Asturies Best Feature FilmNoche del Corto Español Best Short Film Award“Hoxe e o resto do mundo”