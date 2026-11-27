Gigi Paris announces her engagement to Cooper Helfet in Carcassonne, France. The model discusses her split from Glen Powell and the impact of rumors with Sydney Sweeney during a podcast interview.

Gigi Paris, the 32-year-old certified yoga instructor and model, has officially announced her engagement to her partner Cooper Helfet. The couple revealed the news during a romantic Thanksgiving week trip to Carcassonne, France, a historic European city celebrated for its distinctive medieval architecture. Paris shared the update by posing in front of a medieval citadel, captioning the post simply with the declaration 'My fiancé!' The announcement marks a significant new chapter for the model, who had recently navigated the public scrutiny surrounding her high-profile split from actor Glen Powell.

Proposal Details and Romantic Setting

Paris described the proposal location as being on a mountaintop overlooking her family's history, emphasizing the deep personal significance of the moment. In her social media caption, she expressed that she felt like the luckiest girl in the world while facing a lifetime of shared experiences ahead with Helfet. She closed her message with the French phrase 'Je t'aime toujours @coophelfet,' translating to 'I always love you,' confirming the identity of her new fiancé. The couple also utilized Instagram Stories to share multiple updates, allowing them to announce their big news directly to their family and friends in a more intimate digital format.

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Past Breakup and Public Rumors

Paris broke her silence regarding her separation from 38-year-old actor Glen Powell during the Tuesday, June 10, episode of the 'Too Much' podcast. She explained that the split, which ended in April 2023, was heavily influenced by romance rumors involving Powell and his co-star Sydney Sweeney. Paris detailed the difficult position she was placed in, noting that she had to decide whether to pretend everything was fine while everyone speculated, or to stand up for herself. She ultimately chose the latter, stating that she was not okay with the situation and decided to walk away to preserve her dignity.

Podcast Confessions and Need for Respect

During her June 2025 appearance on the 'Too Much' podcast, Paris claimed she felt 'shattered' by the very public discourse surrounding her breakup with Powell. She emphasized that she wanted respect, particularly because their relationship was public. Paris stated, 'Don't make an ass out of me. Like, just don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years talking about forever with.' She urged for basic decency from her ex-partner, questioning why he would allow such a narrative to unfold after discussing a permanent future together. Although she did not directly name Sweeney, 29, during these specific allegations, the context clearly pointed to the on-screen chemistry and off-screen rumors as a primary factor in her decision to end the relationship.

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Previous Relationship History and New Beginnings

Before her relationship with Powell, Paris was married to Chad Krowchuk, a partnership that lasted until April 2023. Following her breakup with Powell, Paris shared a cryptic message about knowing 'your worth' and moving 'onto the next' phase of life after unfollowing him on Instagram. Her journey to finding Helfet includes a public re-entry into the social scene, where the pair were spotted together at the 27th Annual Angel Ball in New York City in September 2025. At that event, they received congratulations for their growing romance, and Paris later reposted a red carpet photo via Instagram, affectionately referring to Helfet as 'papiiii.' This public display of affection preceded their eventual engagement in France.

Cooper Helfet and Michelle Randolph Context

While Paris focuses on her new engagement, public attention has also shifted toward Powell's recent interactions with actress Michelle Randolph. Following reports that Randolph and Powell were seen hanging out in St. Barths at the end of 2025 and at a 2026 Golden Globes afterparty, speculation arose regarding their relationship status. Randolph addressed these questions by noting that everyone has their own narrative and that relationships are complex. She added that Powell will 'always have nothing but love for her and respect' for Paris, even if he did not agree with the way she handled their breakup. Randolph suggested that when two people break up, each person goes their own way and tells their own story, encouraging a respectful distance from the ongoing public commentary.