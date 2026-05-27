Gigi Hadid’s Little Daughter Khai Looks So Grown Up in Rare New Photos

Her mini-me!

has been careful to shield the young girl from the public eye. Avoiding situations in which she might be captured by paparazzi and ensuring any photos of her face posted online are covered with an emoji, Hadid has managed to protect the five-year-old’s privacy—letting her grow up with as normal of a childhood as possible for the kid of a supermodel and aOn occasion, however, Hadid has let the world in, sharing glimpses of life with Khai on her own terms.

And yesterday, she did just that. Posting a springtime Instagram dump, the star took her followers through her season with photos of sunsets, tacos, and animals. She included images from the Victoria’s Secret casting calls, a couple of selfies, and one of her brother, Anwar. The standout swipes, however, were those of her daughter.

In one, Khai is seen helping out with her mom’s cashmere line, drawing alongside the Guest in Residence design director. She sits with her back to the camera, wearing a dress printed with fruit motifs, her growing wavy hair in two little pigtails. In the next, she explores New York City’s Intrepid Museum, and in another, she is seen holding a little frog on a flower.

The sweetest photo shows her tiny hand applying lipstick to her mom’s lips, who poses in a tiara. Hadid also shared a note her daughter left for her, which read, “I love you mama and have a great day. ” We’re crying.





harpersbazaarus / 🏆 467. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Resilience of Mark Little: A Story from The Hero Next DoorABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz discusses her new book and shares the inspiring story of Army Lieutenant Mark Little's bravery and recovery.

Read more »

Exclusive Summer Preview Series: Image of John Cena and Eric André in 'Little Brother'Join Collider's Exclusive Summer Preview series for exclusive images, clips, and interviews featuring some the most exciting new releases to hit Netflix in the near future.

Read more »

Little-known Antelope Island memorial honors service members killed in helicopter crashVisitors to popular Antelope Island in northern Utah have likely seen a sign for the U.S. Army Ranger and Air Force Memorial, but probably are unaware of the story behind it.

Read more »

Little Sleepies Memorial Day Sale 2026 — Save up to 65% OffAlthough this isn’t an 'official' Memorial Day sale, the savings are so steep you don't want to miss them.

Read more »