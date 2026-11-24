Gigi Hadid shares her vision for a peaceful life running a bakery and caring for animals, while also expressing support for the Colorado Avalanche during a special game.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has shifted her public focus from high-fashion runways to a vision of quiet, domestic fulfillment. The thirty-year-old model recently opened up about her deep desire to leave the intense spotlight behind in favor of a simpler, more grounded existence. Her new life goals center on living in peace within a small town with a loved partner and their children.

Detailed Vision Of A Future Farm-To-Table Bakery

Hadid explicitly detailed a future that involves running a local small business rather than posing for cameras. She expressed a strong ambition to establish a farm-to-table bakery that integrates flowers and relies entirely on community-sourced ingredients. This venture is part of a broader lifestyle plan that includes maintaining a personal greenhouse for gardening and operating a dedicated glassblowing and ceramic studio.

Also read Gigi Hadid Breaks Out Her (Reversible!) Cashmere Beanie for a Cozy Winter Walk

The model emphasized that these creative outlets are not just hobbies but are essential for her spiritual well-being. She stated that her intuition is currently screaming at her to prioritize these activities, marking a significant shift from her previous career trajectory. Hadid also revealed a desire to become a mother, noting that while raising many children was not an initial childhood dream, it is now an intense personal goal.

Family Revelations Regarding A New Half-Sister

Hadid recently navigated a significant personal discovery regarding her family structure. She and her sister, Bella Hadid, announced in May 2025 that they had learned of a secret half-sister. This revelation stemmed from their father, Mohamed Hadid, who had a brief relationship with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull after his split from their mother, Yolanda Hadid, in 2000.

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Terri Hatfield Dull later became pregnant and gave birth to a daughter named Aydan Nix. While the provided text cuts off during the description of Aydan, the announcement confirms that Mohamed Hadid is now a father to three daughters. This disclosure adds a new layer to the public narrative surrounding the Hadid family dynamics and their personal histories.

Support For Colorado Avalanche Hockey Program

Beyond her personal life plans, Hadid has shown strong support for the Colorado Avalanche hockey team. On November 7, she took to social media to honor the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. Hadid wrote a heartfelt message thanking the organization for using the power of sport for causes greater than the scoreboard itself.

She dedicated the event to those who have fought cancer, those currently fighting, and their loved ones. Hadid explained that growing up in Colorado has made her a fan of the team, noting that her love for hockey began when she was young in New York City. She expressed gratitude for being able to attend the special game and connect with the community.

Current Relationship Status And Professional Focus

Hadid has been romantically linked to actor Chandler Banuelos since February of this year. The couple was first spotted together during Milan Fashion Week, marking the beginning of their public romance. Reports indicate that they had previously maintained a long-distance relationship due to busy schedules, which eventually led to the couple working things out.

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In August 2024, Hadid took time to enjoy a trip to a place she holds dear, showcasing her return to a more relaxed personal routine. Despite these lifestyle shifts, she has maintained that she threw herself back into work and remained very focused on her career during this period. The juxtaposition of her intense professional drive and her desire for a quiet future highlights the complex balance she is currently managing.