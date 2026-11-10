Gigantic, dangerous waves to slam Bay Area beaches

NWS meteorologist said beach conditions that swept a woman off a Santa Cruz beach will be “nothing” compared with what’s arriving.

It might sound like a sightseer’s dream and pro surfer’s challenge. Twenty-foot ocean waves are likely off the coast of Northern California starting Friday and running through early Sunday.

Likely even 30.

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“It’s going to be no joke,” National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Merchant said. “It’s going to be really dangerous at the water. All the way from the Central Coast and the Bay Area and up Northern California. We may get waves even higher than 30 feet.

We just don’t know. . . .

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Unless you’re one of those Mavericks surfers — and even then, I’d say no — you don’t want to be anywhere near it. ” The ferocious waves are expected as another in a series of storms in the Pacific Northwest passes through Washington and Oregon. Cells from that storm will break off and , according to the weather service. Rain is likely to start falling in the East Bay, South Bay and Peninsula beginning on Friday.

That storm has added an element to waves that already have been stronger than usual in part because of the water expansion created by El Nino. A beach hazards statement blanketed the region last weekend and expired Monday. On Sunday, the combination of sneaker waves and rip currents swept a woman out to sea near a beach in Santa Cruz County.

“Those conditions were nothing compared to what’s going to be going on this time,” Merchant said. The beach hazards statement of last weekend has expired, but Merchant said it’s likely another one will be issued before Friday. The waves also are coming as gravitational forces related to the moon combined with the ocean water expansion has placed Bay Area coasts under threats of flooding. A coastal flooding advisory remains in effect through at least Friday.

“I can’t emphasize it enough. You don’t want to be on a beach,” Merchant said.

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“You don’t want to be on a jetty. If you want to see the waves, you’ll want to be as close to the parking lot as you can be. Stay in elevated spots. ” The rain that falls is still forecast to be no more than an inch anywhere in the region.

Dry conditions and gradually cooling weather is expected to persist unti Friday.