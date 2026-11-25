Despite pressure from higher gold costs and watchmakers raising prices, consumer sentiment and perceived value around watches are on the rise. How did they do it?

A mixture of high-level customer service, personal experiences, and frictionless shopping has helped watchmakers improve their image and perceived value among consumers this year. Watch brands’ awareness among consumers is on the rise, and this moves in lockstep with overall positive associations.

In this scenario, established brands have strengthened their position, while smaller brands have found fertile ground to grow. Despite pressure from higher gold prices and a strong Swiss franc that has forced watchmakers to raise prices across the board in recent years, respondents still consider watches a good investment, increasingly purchase them as gifts, and remain loyal to their brands of choice even when confronted with price rises.

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The recent excitement around resale schemes, limited editions, in-person services, immediate stock availability and exhibitions spotlights an appetite for proximity, access and the human touch, offering opportunities for brands that can support customers across multiple touchpoints and build communities. At the top of the innovation table, the best performers — Rolex, Cartier, Omega, Patek Philippe, and Tag Heuer — each maintained their position in the 2026Watch Index, even improving their score.

Rolex keeps its crown for overall consumer sentiment, achieving 99% aided awareness, and Tag Heuer boosts its aided awareness score by 2 percentage points. Despite Breitling, in sixth position, improving its overall brand awareness ranking from 72% to 73%, driven by improvements in aided awareness, the gap with Tag Heuer for overall awareness widened to 8 percentage points.

The most striking result of the Index is that 75% of the brands surveyed have seen their awareness score improve, bringing the overall average awareness score up by 1.6 percentage points, which means the public is more aware of the watch category as a whole and readily recognizes brands. Chopard takes the crown as the top performer by improving its awareness score by 6 percentage points from 62% last year to 68% this year.

It is followed by Longines, A. Lange & Söhne, and Vacheron Constantin, which improved by 4 percentage points, and Piaget, Audemars Piguet, IWC, and Movado, which improved their score by 3 percentage points. Interestingly, this year the top five brands improved their overall awareness score by 1 percentage point to an average of 90%, while the other 15 surveyed brands registered a higher increase of 1.8 percentage points.

This means the challengers are putting more pressure on the top five, but with an average aggregated awareness of 58.4%, the gap is still wide. The awareness ranking is particularly relevant because it shows a strong correlation with brand equity, consumer sentiment, and purchase intent, particularly for the top five performers. But awareness alone does not translate into purchase intent across the board, as purchase intent far lags awareness.

Rolex, the top performer, ranked first across all criteria, has only 38% purchase intent, but in a ranking methodology, becomes the “100%” player to which all other brands are indexed. Across the board, purchase intent is relatively flat vs. last year, with actual purchase intent sitting at 16% on average across all brands.

This means that brands with relatively modest purchase intent, such as A. Lange & Söhne at 14%, perform above average when ranked , given the economic pressures on purchase intent. Yet this methodology does expose just how competitive the landscape is. When we rank purchase intent, A. Lange & Söhne is comparable to IWC, despite the latter enjoying significantly higher brand awareness, with aided awareness sitting 25 percentage points higher.

In contrast, brands such as Breitling, Hublot and Tudor display high awareness ranking scores but actual purchase intent of just 12% and 13%. Interestingly, brand loyalty has increased to 64.3% vs 63% last year, as consumers resist the temptation to switch to a more affordable brand even if prices increase, with the 45-64 age group having the strongest resolve.

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Nevertheless, that same demographic demonstrates a higher propensity to explore discounts and resale options, still showing some price sensitivity.asked luxury watch consumers about their watch-buying habits for gifting occasions in the Middle East. This year, we extended that question to all markets. The results reveal interesting motives for buying luxury timepieces, as well as how this varies by local culture.

Overall, key occasions include birthdays , Valentine’s Day and Christmas , as well as weddings and engagements, particularly for Gen Z and Gen X . Interestingly, the 40% of luxury consumers who spend more on luxury watches show a higher propensity to buy luxury watches as gifts for others across every occasion. Self-gifting has also become a prevalent trend.

China is the leading market for personal birthday buys, at 55%, compared with 32% when buying for others. In the Middle East, self-purchasing for birthdays sits at just 32%. Instead,is the leading self-gifting occasion, at 38% — far outpacing buying for others at 24%. This indicates many shoppers are taking advantage of seasonal deals for their own interests.

The self-gifting trend also reveals interesting behavior for romantic occasions: a fifth of luxury consumers in the UK say they have bought themselves luxury watches as an anniversary present in the last two years — double the percentage of French consumers who’ve done the same . Curiously, the opposite is true for weddings and engagements, where only 10% of UK luxury watch consumers shop for this occasion, but 17% of French consumers do.

This shows how nuanced gifting occasions are by market, and how the hierarchy of milestones and relationships differs across cultures. For many years, watch brands have pursued partnerships with the automotive industry, but lately this association seems to be influencing the watchmaking business model, which is increasingly leaning toward the car-making industry’s emphasis on service, a greater focus on experiences and integrated resale options.

When it comes to executing the latter, interestingly, it is the youngest, independent brands such as Richard Mille, MB&F, F.P. Journe and Urwerk that have grasped the importance of owning their secondary market, which leads not only to better control over prices and the products’ retained value but also promotes proximity to clients who, in turn, tend to be more loyal to the brand, act as natural ambassadors, and form communities.

The launch of certified pre-owned schemes has been one of the most significant milestones in the watch industry. While Cartier pioneered the concept in the 1990s, other watch specialists such as Vacheron Constantin and Rolex joined only in the last five years. At the end of October, Audemars Piguet introduced its “Watch Keepers”, its own certified pre-owned program, which will operate as a digital platform enabling sales at a fixed price as well as auctions.

It is launching in Europe and Switzerland first before expanding into the United States. Brand-owned retail platforms allow brands to retain customers who are loyal to the brand but seek more cost-effective options when prices rise. It’s a concern that affects nearly half of all luxury watch consumers, at 47%, with this rising by age as older shoppers say they will shop more for sales and discounts.

Watch Index highlighted how brands with low awareness scores were associated with strong purchase intent. This insight is driving brands to purposefully cultivate their niche and strengthen their bond with clients through ad hoc partnerships, without venturing into high-cost, high-visibility collaborations.

The most interesting success story is that of A. Lange & Söhne because, unlike all other brands surveyed, it is not Swiss but German — and its history, which began in 1845 in Glashütte, stalled between 1945 and 1990, when the brand was relaunched. From the start, A. Lange & Söhne has cultivated its difference, expanded organically, and gradually grown its base of collectors and buyers with a laser focus on products and selected partnerships.

The brand forged strong links early on with prestigious cultural institutions in Dresden, the capital of Saxony, where Glashütte is located. These include the brand’s support for the Dresden State Art Collections and the Semperoper opera house, which have run for over 20 years. As part of these tie-ups, the brand supported the exhibition “Paula Modersohn-Becker and Edvard Munch. The Big Questions of Life” this year.

Such partnerships show collectors who visit the brand’s manufacture how the brand is deeply interwoven into the cultural fabric of the area it comes from. More recently, A. Lange & Söhne has built on that art legacy by partnering with car events such as the Concours d’Elegance in Hampton Court , Como and Newport, Rhode Island , known as Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week.

At the end of 2025, the brand opened two new stores, one in London and one in Singapore, while in June this year, it opened its first store in Lisbon. Other brands following this approach are Jaeger-LeCoultre, with 58% aided awareness, Piaget at 70% awareness, and IWC at 59%. For these brands, criteria such as “its products are a good investment”, “interesting story brand”, and “heritage” seemed to move the needle strongly in consumers’ perceptions.

These brands have all followed the same restrained and laser-focused blueprint. Boasting an uninterrupted history since its founding in 1833 in Le Sentier, Switzerland, Jaeger-LeCoultre has privileged experiences and exhibitions. At the end of last year, the brand inaugurated its installation “The Dream Shaper” in Shanghai, which showcased over 70 archival pieces and celebrated the brand’s heritage in crafting ladies’ watches. The event was attended by the brand’s ambassadors, including South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin.

This year, Jaeger-LeCoultre celebrated its signature Reverso design with a series of dedicated in-store experiences, “Reverso Stories”, as well as some limited-edition pieces presented during Homo Faber in Venice in September. Piaget has strengthened its commitment to the arts by renewing its partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation, which led to new limited-edition pieces this year. The brand also sponsors the Prix Solo Art Genève, a prize awarded to the best solo show during Art Genève.

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Meanwhile, IWC has cultivated its difference by continuing its association with Formula 1 and highlighting the uniqueness of its heritage with the launch of— since the end of 2025, some IWC watches from the Maison’s museum have been selected for reproduction and sold in limited quantities. Cartier staged the second part of its brand exhibition in Melbourne, Australia; Panerai unveiled a showcase in its hometown of Florence, while Patek Philippe brought its retrospective exhibition to Milan.

The exhibition, which ran from October 2-18, showcased over 500 pieces and attracted 68,000 visitors. Analysts agree that such exhibitions not only boost the brand equity of the company organizing them, but also increase the general public’s interest in watchmaking. This year’s most significant trend was the relaunch of milestone designs that ticked most of the boxes that get consumers excited, namely vintage, heritage and limited editions.

One of the most recent examples is Hublot’s Classic Fusion Tributo, which the brand developed with its founder, Carlo Crocco, who also served as the unofficial ambassador for the occasion, marking the first time he has collaborated with Hublot since selling it to LVMH in 2008. The new watch, launched in October in Milan this year, is an almost identical reproduction of the model that made Hublot famous in 1980.

It features a gold case with screws that also serve as hour indices, mounted on a black rubber strap that, thanks to technological advances, is odorless and does not need to be infused with vanilla like the original 1980s version. The launch allowed clients to meet the brand’s founder and hear directly from him how the watch ended up on the wrist of King Constantine II of Greece, who also gifted one to his brother-in-law, King Juan Carlos of Spain, among other illustrious personalities such as Princess Caroline of Monaco, Elton John and Giorgio Armani.

Hublot’s executive team told the press at the launch that Gen Z’s interest in vintage pieces with a small dial prompted them to launch the project three years early, ahead of the model’s 50th anniversary. Chopard’s relaunch of the original Happy Diamonds watch also marks the celebration of its 50th anniversary.

At a party during New York Fashion Week hosted by brand ambassador Bella Hadid, Chopard introduced the new Happy Sport Heritage, reproducing the original cushion-shaped, golden case framing an onyx dial over which diamonds float freely, and mounted on a black leather strap. Chopard also seized the opportunity to relaunch the original Happy Sport designed in 1993 by the creative director and co-president Caroline Scheufele.

Happy Sport was conceived as an evolution of the original Happy Diamonds watch and marked the first time diamonds were paired with steel. In your latest annual report, client experience is mentioned as a growth pillar. What does it mean? Watches of Switzerland excels in two very different categories: one-time buyers and serial collectors who own hundreds of timepieces.

This means we have to offer a variety of services to satisfy the very different demands of these two groups. For example, those who only buy one or two watches in their lives may welcome our financing options, as well as the education our salespeople provide to help them buy with confidence something they can treasure and pass on.

For dedicated collectors, we focus on providing access to exceptional timepieces and bringing them closer to the brands and the world of watchmaking. We regularly treat our best clients to manufacturer visits, take them to watch fairs such as Watches and Wonders, and secure exceptional watches.

For example, this week, we are inviting them to discover all the timepieces recognized with prestigious GPHG watchmaking awards , including the independent Rexhep Rexhepi and the gem-set Piaget Sautoir watch. Watches of Switzerland’s Knightsbridge store. About half of the retailer’s business comes from supply-limited brands such as Rolex and Patek Philippe, and it uses AI to decide what else goes in its windows. Stock availability is a top priority for clients.

What do you do to ensure your stores have the right products? About half of our business relies on brands such as Rolex and Patek Philippe, which have limited supply and are sold to customers who have waited patiently. But we use artificial intelligence tools to identify trends.

For example, when customers browse our watches online, our tool ignores the brand and detects specific watch attributes, such as case size, price point, and strap material; these criteria help us adjust our stock accordingly. Unlike other apparel items, watches can be appreciated even more online, as we can show minute details that are not visible to the naked eye, and we can even show the movement, the beating heart of a timepiece, which is often hidden.

We, of course, offer online chats with experts, and one of our points of difference is that we own Hodinkee, the most trusted online watch magazine, with shopping links to our website. Our new store in Glasgow is a good example: the team there is led by a woman, and the salesforce is evenly split 50-50 between men and women. We also have three watchmakers in residence to service timepieces: one man and two women.

The importance respondents give to services that enable them to interact with a real person, and their appetite for exhibitions, show that brands that create proximity will reap more benefits, with more engagement and higher purchase intent from existing and prospective buyers. Certified pre-owned schemes are not only a new way for customers to access a brand, but also an effective way for watchmakers to retain customer loyalty and build communities.

The opportunity afforded by certified pre-owned schemes was first spotted by small, independent brands, with incumbents racing to catch up in recent years. Gifting occasions play a huge role in driving purchase intent, but the occasions that matter vary by market. Marketing strategies for gifting occasions cannot follow a global template — they must be adapted to local needs, especially as growth shifts to emerging markets.

The Vogue Business consumer sentiment ranking assesses brands based on consumers’ opinions and willingness to buy. The criteria analyzed range from basic brand awareness to brand loyalty and purchase intent. Brands are also evaluated on perceived quality, with survey participants answering questions about customer service, in-store experience, design, and sustainability, among others. Respondents have also appraised a brand’s storytelling, role in society, perceived timelessness, digital content, trust, and sense of style.