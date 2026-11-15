Gift Shopping? CVS’ Holiday Cosmetic Gift Sets are 25% Off — Including Revlon’s Viral Rum Raisin Lip Kit

Now till Nov. 21, save 25% on select gift sets at CVS, including bestselling brands and viral picks. From lip collections to nail kits to shaving sets and more must-shop beauty essentials now on sale.

Whether you’re filling a stocking, bringing a hostess gift or treating yourself, these ready-to-gift picks make it simple to check beauty deals off your list.

We’re starting with the internet's favorite, is perfect for the holiday season, and this set includes 3 fill-size products for a steal: it includes one Revlon lip liner, lipstick, and Glass Shine Balm. It’s a fun ready-to-gift pick for the beauty fan who loves a classic lip look. CVS’ holiday savings calendarConsider this the ultimate gift for an at-home mani/pedi lover: the set includes nail colors, a gel top coat, cuticle oil, nail art stickers, a file and toe separators.

Also read Massive 30 MWh battery runs for 25 years with 3.6% capacity loss

It’s a thoughtful pick for anyone who likes aincludes three of Maybelline's mini bestsellers. It’s an easy gift for a mascara fan or a handy set to bring along on holiday travels.. This lightweight body sculpter is designed to glide over the arms, legs or shoulders with body oil or moisturizer for fascia release and lymphatic drainage.

It's an under-$20 way to have a spa day from home.skincare-infused formula" lash lift and setting lotions, plus silicone rods for the curl.in the fridge or freezer for a soothing, cooling self-care break that helps refresh tired-looking eyes and reduce the appearance of puffiness. : the complete kit that includes cleansing shampoo, glue-remover pads, boosting serum and cooling eye patches.

Advertisement

It'll keep lash extensions or natural lashes feeling fresh and clean all winter.includes a Hydro Silk razor, three refills, sensitive shave gel and a Touch-Up facial razor for dermaplaning and brow shaping.. Its curved shape follows the contour of the eye, while the rounded pad helps curl lashes without pinching or tugging. It's a high-quality addition to any makeup bag. The E!

Insider Shop editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews, and use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers. As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think our readers would like to read about.

The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.