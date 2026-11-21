Winter is coming — and this year, it's bringing an uninvited guest. The El Niño climate pattern could bring rain, rain and more rain to SoCal this season.

Winter is coming — and this year, it's bringing an uninvited guest. The El Niño climate pattern could bring rain, rain and more rain to SoCal this season.

Winter is coming — and this year, it's bringing an uninvited guest. The El Niño climate pattern could bring rain, rain and more rain to SoCal this season, and it calls for the kind of preparation Angelenos may not be ready for — rain slickers? Who, us? An umbrella rated for gale-force winds?

Also read Holiday Gift Guide 2026: Cameras, Tripods, Storage and Software for Photographers

Where are we? If the predictions come to be, however, we will have no choice but to batten down the hatches, gather our supplies and embrace the cozy. When it’s gnarly outside, happiness will look like warm feet, a dry-ish dog, a sturdy umbrella and chic rain attire. Help friends and family prepare with thoughtful gifts that can add to the emergency kit call for candlelight.

Poured by hand in Los Angeles, the large soy wax candle by P.F. Candle Co. boasts a 60- to 70-hour burn time and soothing, atmospheric scents. Thecandle, in the company’s signature amber glass jar, is inspired by the magic of Big Sur: the scent of sage baking in the sun, eucalyptus, sea salt, redwood trees and palo santo. Take a deep breath, relax and wait for the storm to pass.

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It always does.with swinging handle from Coast Products features four high-output light modes, including a flashing red help signal, and comes with a five-year warranty. Rain boots come in a variety of sizes, styles, shapes and colors, but the Mainers up at L.L. Bean may have been making them the longest. The, originally called Maine Hunting Shoes in 1912, have been keeping feet seriously dry for more than 114 years.

If it ain’t broke …with a zip-and-snap front placket and adjustable drawstrings from East Coast-based Kiel James Patrick is sporty, stylish and, most importantly, waterproof. Made to last, the classic design promises to make rainy days more bearable for seasons to come.box at Williams Sonoma was created to organize and store important documents, passports, photographs, extra keys, emergency cash, valuables and personal papers in a lightweight, portable container with a silicone-coated layered interior.

Both fire- and water-resistant, the organizer features a combination lock closure and an easy-carry handle.from The Foggy Dog that is as sensible as it is stylish. The lightweight, waterproof design features a zip-off hood, adjustable toggles and a hidden leash opening. Keep the puddles outside — as much as possible. Give them something soothing.

When the forecast is frightening and Mother Nature has let loose, help lift their spirits withfrom Los Angeles-based Preppi. Featuring options for hand-cranked or solar backup power, the pocket-sized gadget is designed with a USB port for charging phones and tablets, an LED flashlight, SOS siren and weather band channel set to receive evacuation orders and updates.the two-person emergency kit, includes three days' worth of supplies.

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In addition to food and water with a five-year shelf life, the attractive go-bag contains a solar- and hand-crank-powered radio with a USB charging port and cable, headlamp, Mylar blanket, multifunction tool, duct tape, tent, flares, work gloves, hand warmers, a hip flask , flashlight, waterproof matches, respirator masks, first-aid kit, Malin + Goetz soap and more.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

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