Cool gift ideas based on our Explore LA stories.

: Explore LA team members got inspiration from some of their favorite stories of the year. Who knew a story about the desert's UFO history would lead to a DIY leather craftsman who makes, you guessed it, UFO-themed leather belts and purses?

In looking for interesting stories to tell this year, the Explore LA team found some cool gift ideas. So take a moment to reread some of our favorite stories while putting in a few orders for the hard-to-shop-for people on your list. A funk opera art book. A beanie in honor of the Big Bear eagles.

Also read Holiday Gift Guide 2026: Cozy Finds to Make Winter a Little Warmer

A free app that names the bird singing outside your window. After three years of reporting on Big Bear’s famous bald eagles, I’ve collected a decent amount of merch. is my personal favorite for when it finally gets cold enough to wear one in Southern California. If the item ever sells out , there are plenty of other apparel and keepsakes to choose from.

Proceeds from the shop support the nonprofit’s work in Big Bear Valley and beyond. How about a gift that takes you into the natural world? Let me recommend an app. Sounds contradictory, but listen up: The Merlin Bird ID app, from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, is a kind of Shazam for birds that tells you who’s singing in your backyard at any moment.

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Someone mentioned it to me and assured me it would change my life, and I must confess ... it has. I had no idea that the dark-eyed junco and the spotted towhee were regulars in my garden until I watched the app perform its magic. Now I wake up every day to the house finch, the first bird in the dawn chorus, and thrill to its melodic sound.

It’s true you can’t wrap an app, but it is free, something that’s welcome in today’s economy, and it’s also one of those rare gifts that keeps on giving. A collage of handcrafted leather goods, including belts with UFO motifs, a purse and the leather band Don McKinney handcrafted to cover the base of the Integratron architectural model on display at the Huntington.a pool deck contractor whose ufology collection landed at the Huntington in San Marino with help from an unlikely duo: a paranormal podcaster and a historian.

McKinney spent decades collecting the belongings of George Van Tassel, a leading figure in SoCal’s UFO movement, before the pair convinced him to move the archive from his high-desert home to a museum. While reporting, I discovered that McKinney is also a skilled leatherworker who decorated a model of Van Tassel’s architectural wonder, the Integratron, with a leather band that curators say is being kept as part of the display at the Huntington.

McKinney’s fascination with UFOs shows up in much of the leatherwork he sells. He says he doesn’t work with faux leather, which can melt when heated instruments are applied. Hand-carved, painted hair barrettes and key rings run around $30, belts cost $150 and purses range from $300 to $600.on Highway 247 in Landers. For a look at what’s available without making the desert drive, contact McKinney atMultimedia artist Lauren Halsey’s visions of Black South-Central L.A.

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are culturally omnivorous, psychedelic and anti-gentrification. They’re also one of the most exciting things going on in today’s art world. In September, Halsey branched out and took over the Hollywood Bowl with a “funk opera” headlined by Erykah Badu. It’s maybe the coolest concert I’ve ever experienced, not to mention the coolest block party I’ve ever been to. See my video recapIt was inspiring just to talk to Halsey, so I bet the artistically inclined in your life will also get inspired leafing through herThe release of Harry Styles’ “Aperture” music video threw me back to years ago, when I spent many lunch hours traipsing inside the Bonaventure. It led toThe design and publishing company, headquartered at the Bonaventure, read the piece and shared its own love for the iconic hotel.

The note included a link to a new Bonaventure snow globe it designed . It’s both a wondrous and earnest tribute, with no less than a quote from Marxist theorist Fredric Jameson inscribed at the base. I smile big every time I shake my snow globe, mesmerized by the white stuff twirling around the toylike miniature.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward.

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