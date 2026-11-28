Millions in gift card value is lost yearly due to expiration dates, maintenance fees, and scams. Learn how to protect your money and avoid common pitfalls.

The Gift Card and Voucher Association estimates that at least £600million worth of gift cards go unused each year in the UK. The average consumer loses approximately £86 annually through forgotten balances or expired vouchers. These items often carry hidden costs such as maintenance fees and strict spending deadlines that can wipe out the entire value before the recipient can use them.

Expiry Dates Vary By Retailer And Usage

Different retailers enforce varying spending cut-off dates that recipients must track carefully to avoid losing their funds. Costa Coffee vouchers and Vue cinema tickets are valid for only 12 months, though the expiry date resets with every purchase. John Lewis gift vouchers expire 24 months after purchase or the last use, with the window resetting after any transaction or balance check.

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Other retailers offer longer validity periods to reduce the risk of funds expiring. Marks and Spencer vouchers remain valid for four years from the date of purchase. In contrast, Apple Store gift cards are valid forever with no expiry date. The combination of John Lewis and Marks and Spencer holds a combined £300million in outstanding gift card balances, highlighting the scale of dormant funds.

Smaller businesses often impose stricter timelines on their vouchers. Local cafes, restaurants, and spas may issue vouchers with expiry dates as short as six months. It is important to check these specific terms before buying or receiving a gift for a small business, as the rules differ significantly from major high-street chains.

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Maintenance Fees Drain Balances Over Time

Some multi-store gift cards charge recipients monthly fees if the balance remains unspent. One4all, a widely accepted card across thousands of UK brands, charges a 90p monthly maintenance fee starting 18 months after the initial purchase. This fee continues until the balance is exhausted, effectively draining the card regardless of the printed validity date.

Mike Hayman, founder of Cardyard, explains that One4all cards have a drain-down date 18 months after purchase. Even if the validity date is longer, the card begins losing value monthly. A £25 card received three years and ten months ago would likely have a zero balance today due to these recurring charges.

Love2Shop, another popular multi-store card, typically charges a £12 one-off fee on the day the card expires if money remains. Restaurant Favourites and Foodie Favourites Gift Cards are exempt from this monthly fee structure but remain valid for only 12 months. These fees can significantly erode the value of a gift if the recipient does not spend the card quickly.

Refund Policies And Resale Market Dynamics

Most shops do not offer refunds for unused vouchers, a policy clearly stated in terms and conditions. Refunds usually require proof of purchase and are processed only to the original payer. Vouchers for experiences like afternoon tea often allow refunds or exchanges within 30 days, provided slots are available before the expiry date.

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Consumers who receive unwanted cards can sell them on resale websites like Cardyard. Amazon gift cards offer the best resale value, fetching 90 per cent of their retail price. A £100 Amazon card can sell for £90, making it a lucrative option for those who cannot use the gift.

Supermarket vouchers are also easy to sell due to their universal acceptance. Virgin Experience days are harder to resell as they are more niche. A £100 Virgin Experience voucher may only fetch £65 on the secondary market. Selling unused cards provides a way to recover some value rather than letting them expire.

Rising Scams Target Gift Card Recipients

Scammers are increasingly targeting gift cards with sophisticated fraud techniques. Shoppers have reported numerous cases of gift card draining scams over recent Christmas periods. These scams often involve impersonation or social engineering to trick recipients into revealing codes or transferring funds.

The complexity of checking balances and expiry dates online adds another layer of difficulty for consumers. It is essential to verify details regularly to avoid unexpected losses. Recipients should be aware of the specific terms associated with each card they receive to manage their funds effectively.