The president unleashed 35 posts in just 57 minutes, celebrating his strongman pals with photos, AI-generated portraits, and some curious historical comparisons.

The 80-year-old president kicked off the posting spree at 3:17 p.m. with a dig at his presidential nemesis Barack Obama, before turning his attention to his strongman pals.

The post featured side-by-side photos of Obama, whom Trump called “Hussein Obama,” bowing to Japan’s then-emperor Akihito in 2009 and Trump walking alongside Xi. Trump posted this dig at former president Barack Obama twice—and included a third one of him meeting Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. At the time, the State Department said the gesture showed respect for Japan’s cultural norms and customs.

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Obama was not the only U.S. president to have bowed to a Japanese emperor; Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Richard Nixon all extended the same greeting. Truth Social/Donald Trump The president posted photographs, AI-generated portrait-style recreations of the same images, and a series of shots from the APEC summit in China, from which he returned late Thursday.

, his 35-year-old aide and constant companion—and one of the few trusted people reportedly allowed to help the president post on social media—accompanied him to the golf club. Truth Social/Donald Trump The 35 posts appeared in a 57-minute stretch, beginning at 3:17 p.m. and ending at 4:14 p.m. Eastern time—four minutes before Trump arrived back at the White House.

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They included the same Obama dig twice, and a third image showing the 44th president meeting Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud in 2009. In one image, Putin—who is estimated at 5′7″—appears significantly shorter than Xi, whose height is variously estimated at between 5′9″ and 5′11″. Trump towers over neither, despite his longstanding claim that he is 6′3″ tall.

Amid the flood of visual slop, Trump also posted a picture of Joseph Stalin, Winston Churchill, and Franklin D. Roosevelt at the 1945 Yalta Conference alongside the same photo of himself with Putin and Xi, captioned “The Great Powers 1945, 2026. ”Trump capped off the spree with a post declaring the members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum the “GOAT” .

APEC, a 21-member forum promoting economic cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region, does not include any African, Middle Eastern, Western European, or Scandinavian members—or most of South America. The posts came days after Trump’s trip to China for APEC earlier this week, where he held trilateral talks with Xi and Putin. His decision to*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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