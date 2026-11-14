Gicarri Harris scores 23 as Purdue beats Ohio

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Gicarri Harris scored 23 points, 15 in the second half when Purdue pulled away to defeat Ohio 80-62 on Friday night. Harris hit 5 of 6 shots, including all three of his 3-point tries, after halftime and the Boilermakers shot 54% from the field in the final 20 minutes.

Gicarri Harris #24 of the Purdue Boilermakers drives to the basket against Siebe Ledegen #10 of the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Mackey Arena on November 13, 2026 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Gicarri Harris scored 23 points, 15 in the second half when Purdue pulled away to defeat Ohio 80-62 on Friday night. Harris hit 5 of 6 shots, including all three of his 3-point tries, after halftime and the Boilermakers shot 54% from the field in the final 20 minutes.

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Purdue led 43-36 early in the second half, then held Ohio to one basket and a few free throws in a six-minute stretch, extending the lead to 56-41 with 9 1/2 minutes remaining. The Bobcats were within 61-51 with seven minutes left, but Purdue soon pushed the margin to 18 points to win going away. Jackson Paveletzke scored 16 points, Javan Simmons 12 and Siebe Ledegen 10 for Ohio . The Boilermakers led 37-28 at halftime.

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They scored 13 points after nine Ohio turnovers in the half, helping them overcome 35% shooting from the field. The Boilermakers allowed 62 points, just missing out on what would have been their 38th straight win when holding opponents under 60 points.