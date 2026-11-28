J.T. Compher and Alex DeBrincat scored, and John Gibson made 18 saves for his 29th career shutout as the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus 2-0, sending the Blue Jackets to their fifth consecutive home loss.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves, left, makes a save against Detroit Red Wings' Kirby Dach during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio.

J.T. Compher and Alex DeBrincat scored, and John Gibson made 18 saves for his 29th career shutout as the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus 2-0 Friday, sending the Blue Jackets to their fifth consecutive home loss. Gibson earned his first victory since Oct. 29 with his 10th career win against Columbus. The shutout was his first since Feb. 2 and first in 16 career appearances against the Blue Jackets.

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Jet Greaves stopped 19 shots in his career-high seventh straight loss. His last win was Oct. 17, against the Rangers. Columbus, shut out for the first time this season, has lost eight of its last 10 games and fell to 3-10-1 when allowing the first goal. Compher scored for the second consecutive game and made it 1-0 by beating Greaves from between the circles at 11:51 of the first period.