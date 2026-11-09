Giants WR Malik Nabers Responds to Broadcasters’ Criticism

Nabers answered Fox announcers on Instagram, then said he was frustrated by the Giants’ lack of urgency against Philadelphia.

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers reacts to his first down catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAt least that’s how Fox Sports play-by-play man Joe Davis and color analyst and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen saw things based on Nabers’ body language. When Nabers learned of the criticism, he took to his Instagram account to fire back at the duo.

Also read Chris Mara tells The Post what’s changed with J.J. McCarthy — two years after Giants passed on QB in draft

“ be trying create a narrative on me so bad, it’s actually crazy,” Nabers wrote in an IG story. “If you like the way I play the game, keep the camera off me!! SIMPLE! But calling me a bad teammate when every team I’ve been on, there’s NOBODY I’ve played with has said me is crazy!

“My face is the same way if I’m having a good game, bad, winning or losing. If it’s a problem: 1. Keep the camera off of me. 2. Pray it!

Advertisement

Simple. ” Davis and Olsen may have been onto something regarding Nabers' frustration level, who finished with five receptions for 43 yards and dropped a 20-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy.

“I felt like we were just lackadaisical out there, just playing, letting the game come,” he said. “I feel like in a division game you have to go attack people, you have to go attack the game. I felt like we were lollygagging our way through the game.

“I had frustration about that, trying to wake everybody up just to make sure we’re playing a game right now. We need this win. So I was just frustrated about how we were handling the offense. ” Nabers said that at halftime the coaches challenged the players to come out with more fire, which they did in taking the 13-8 lead in the third quarter.

Nabers has also not been shy about his growth as a leader or his voice, saying that he's no afraid to speak up if he sees or senses something isn't right. Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group.

Advertisement

As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants.

In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.