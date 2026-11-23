The New York Giants delivered a statement 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium Sunday evening to secure their sixth win of the season

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Imagesdelivered a statement 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium Sunday evening to secure their sixth win of the season and strengthen their grip atop theThe Giants move to 6-3-1 for the season and secured their first win against a team currently with a winning record, handing Jacksonville its third defeat of the season . The win also eases pressure on the Giants after a costly defeat against Washington last week, which had allowed the Dallas Cowboys to move within striking distance of John Harbaugh’s team in the NFC East after putting up 51 points against Tennessee earlier on Sunday.

Also read Five Things the Giants Must Fix to Hold Their NFC East Lead

First-half touchdowns from Jameis Winston and Malik Nabers set the tone for the Giants, who built off a dominant defensive performance to take a commanding 14-point lead at the half, which proved to be just enough of a buffer as the Jaguars mounted a second-half fightback bolstered by a Brian Thomas Jr. touchdown. This was a win built on grit and making the most of limited opportunities, with the Jaguars outgaining the Giants by over 100 yards on Sunday afternoon and JJ McCarthy only passing for 173 yards.

The home defense was outstanding, particularly in the first half when it recorded three sacks on Trevor Lawrence as the pass rush obliterated the Jaguars offense. Deonte Banks also picked off Lawrence in the opening quarter as the Jaguars looked to build on an early 3-0 lead, while Paulson Adebo came up with a huge interception in the fourth quarter when the Giants looked to be faltering.

New York was efficient if unspectacular on offense, converting on two of its three visits to the red zone, and building a sizeable half-time lead despite being outgained by 28 yards. Crucially, however, the Giants kept Jacksonville out of the endzone on five out of the six occasions that the visitors entered the redzone, including a huge turnover on downs at the end of the third quarter after a Cam Skattebo fumble had threatened to shift the momentum.

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A highly contentious moment when the Jags entered the red zone in the fourth quarter saw Lawrence appear to find Parker Washington for a touchdown, but the pass was ruled incomplete. A review upheld the call, despite replays appearing to suggest Washington had completed an incredible catch inbounds.

The Giants also had Jacksonville’s indiscipline to thank, particularly in the first half when the visitors were flagged for 82 yards on nine penalties, which proved the most effective weapon in New York’s offensive arsenal. Cam Little and Dominic Zvada traded field goals in an evenly matched opening that saw both teams struggle to click on offense.

But in what would become a recurring theme, Jacksonville would be undone by discipline, with cornerback Montaric Brown flagged for defensive pass interference on a McCarthy deep ball toward the end of the first quarter. That penalty set the Giants up on the Jacksonville 2, but the hosts made hard work of it; first with Isiah Likely dropping a touchdown pass before Skattebo came just short of an attempt to punch it in.

Winston eventually got the job done with a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal to give the Giants a seven-point lead. A Little field goal brought Jacksonville back to within four early in the second quarter after the Giants thwarted Lawrence in the red zone before McCarthy threw to Nabers for a touchdown after the wide receiver burned Antonio Johnson to extend the lead to 11 with six minutes left in the quarter.

Lawrence and the Jaguars simply could not deal with the Giants’ pass rush, forcing Jacksonville to punt possession back before the two-minute warning. That gave Zvada time to extend the lead to 14 before halftime with a 54-yard field goal. The Giants struggled to replicate their efficiency in the second half, with Skattebo’s fumble toward the end of the third quarter undoing some of the few successful drives that McCarthy managed to produce after halftime.

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Johnson returned the fumble to the Giants 31 to set up a hugely promising position for the visitors, who promptly entered the red zone. However, Andru Phillips came up with a huge play on fourth-and-one to break up a pass intended for Jakobi Meyers. McCarthy was instantly handed a reprieve after a deep ball was initially ruled as an interception before a review ruled it as an incomplete pass.

But momentum was now firmly with the visitors, who entered the red zone at the beginning of the fourth quarter after forcing a three-and-out. They appeared to score their first touchdown of the evening when Washington rose above two Giants defenders to catch a Lawrence pass deep in the endzone.

Washington appeared to get both of his feet down to make a spectacular catch, but the umpires and a subsequent review ruled it as an incomplete pass, and the Jags had to settle for a third Little field goal. They forced another three-and-out as McCarthy recorded six straight incompletions but handed the hosts a much-needed reprieve when Lawrence inexplicably threw to Adebo, handing the Giants excellent field position.

They couldn’t do much with it, however, and had to settle for a Zvada field goal to stretch the lead back to 14. But it was very much one-way traffic at this point, and Jacksonville finally had its first touchdown when Lawrence found Thomas Jr. wide open in the Giants end zone. A failed two-point conversion left eight points between the teams.

With the Giants’ offense firmly out of ideas, the Jags forced yet another three-and-out and marched down the field, with Lawrence now finding his rhythm and pulling the Giants’ defense apart. Facing another red zone visit at the 8, the Giants defense stood firm to break up three successive passes into the end zone and force another Little field goal.

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