Safety Jason Pinnock and running back Greg Desrosiers headline a Giants inactive list built mostly on positional depth ahead of the Jaguars game.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock runs of the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSafety Jason Pinnock headlines the inactive list. Pinnock has been part of the rotation at safety since Week 3 and started in Weeks 6 and 7.

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However, Ar'Darius Washington appears to have moved into a position where he's earned a bigger slice of the pie. In addition, the Giants signed Tavierre Thomas, who can plug in at safety or cornerback, and they have Elijah Campbell and Tyler Nubin at safety, meaning that they can afford to deactivate one this week. Running back Greg Desrosiers is also inactive this week. That became apparent when the Giants elevated Phil Mafah off the practice squad on Saturday.

Desrosiers, whom the Giants poached off the Chargers practice squad three weeks ago, could lose his roster spot this week as the Giants need to clear an opening for defensive lineman Dawaune Smoot, who is now out of standard practice squad elevations. Tight end Thomas Fidone II, offensive linemen J.C. Davis and Josh Sills, defensive lineman Darius Alexander, and cornerback Nic Jones are the other inactive players for the Giants this week.

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Fidone's inactivity is a mild surprise, considering Theo Johnson had another drop last week. Johnson now has 11 drops in two and a half seasons. He has also seen his pass targets drastically reduced thanks to the addition of Isaiah Likely at the position. Johnson has been targeted in the passing game just 12 times and has caught only five balls.

Jones was the only player who didn't practice for part of the week . With Thomas now on the roster and Paulson Adebo in reserve, the Giants can afford to spare a cornerback this week. Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube .

| Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network Defensive end Danny Striggow was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday after not clearing the protocol in time. He joins center Robert Hainsey as the two Jaguars who won't play due to injury. The rest of the Jaguars' inactive plaqyers are receiver C.J. Williams, defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, defensive tackle Albert Regis, and safety Jalen Huskey.

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants.

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In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.