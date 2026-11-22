The Giants will get one of their better tests of the season agains the AFC South-leading Jaguars.

Follow The Post’s live updates for the latest NFL reaction, highlights and news.during his relatively brief time with the Vikings was his inability to throw anything other than a fastball.

His touch on intermediate and shorter throws was questioned, as was his accuracy when it came to layering the ball over a defender to reach the intended target. You are starting your fourth game at quarterback for the New York Football Giants, and you have full faith and trust in your defense.

Also read News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will get to 8 wins on Sunday against Giants

But you also recognize that is Trevor Lawrence quarterbacking the Jaguars, and that is Liam Coen masterfully calling the plays on the other side of MetLife Stadium on Sunday. New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs away from Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J.

“When you play great offenses, you know you gotta put up those points when you get those opportunities,” McCarthy told The Post. “But at the end of the day, I have a lot of confidence in our defense, and I have a lot of confidence in how they’re gonna attack their scheme and make things hard on . But he’s a great quarterback and he’s playing phenomenal right now, he’s got a great group around him.

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And yeah, it just really is just an uptick in urgency maybe of just focusing on the little things and attention to detail on every play. ” That depends on how you interpreted John Harbaugh’s rapid-fire response to what seemed like a fairly innocuous question: What have you seen from the Jaguars that helped them become a top team? New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh speaks at a press conference in East Rutherford, N.J. , Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

What at first sounded like a dismissive retort was actually Harbaugh alerting all who were paying attention that he was not keen on delving into how the Jaguars were built or