Giants Host Commanders on Thursday Night Football in NFC East Tiebreaker

The New York Giants (5-2-1) face the Washington Commanders (3-6-1) at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football, with the Giants seeking to break the tie in the NFC East after a 27-27 Week 5 draw.

The New York Giants host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

This rematch of their Week 5 overtime tie has major NFC East implications. The first meeting in Landover ended in a bizarre 27-27 tie. Neither team could make plays in overtime, and Washington let the clock run out while in field goal range. The Giants left dissatisfied, feeling they let a win slip away.

Also read Washington Commanders Face New York Giants in Week 10 Rematch on Thursday Night Football

John Harbaugh Calls Game Critical Tiebreaker

Giants head coach John Harbaugh called it a tiebreaker. This is for all the marbles, he said. It is a tie right now. This is the tiebreaker.

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It is like going to the second half tied. You have a chance to go win the game right now and be one up on these guys for the rest of the season. So, it is a big game. The Giants lead the NFC East at 5-2-1 under first-year head coach John Harbaugh.

They have overcome early injuries, including to intended starting quarterback Jaxson Dart. J.J. McCarthy has taken over at quarterback, and the defense has found a pass-rushing resurgence under coordinator Dennard Wilson. New York has won close games with a never-say-die mentality.

They beat the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in division play. Last Sunday, they defeated the Eagles 19-11 at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time in 13 years. Washington enters with a compromised Jayden Daniels at quarterback. The Commanders have struggled to finish games and are dealing with injuries on offense.

Giants White Out and Rainy Weather Factors

Oddsmakers give New York a 1.5- to 2.5-point edge. It is also the Giants White Out game, with the team in vintage white uniforms and fans flooding the stands in white. Weather could be a major factor. Rainy conditions are expected in East Rutherford before and during the game, similar to the Week 5 draw.

With a short week, McCarthy and the offense may rely heavily on the run game and scale back the playbook. McCarthy expects to play after sustaining a rib injury from nasty hits in the Eagles win. He will make his first full home start for the Giants. Questions remain about the backfield and whether McCarthy's legs will be a factor.

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Points could be at a premium, and one mishap could decide the outcome. The Giants know a win would give them a 3-0-1 divisional record and a crucial edge in the NFC East race. A few extra victories in softer matchups would likely eliminate challengers to their postseason hopes. They are focused on avenging the Week 5 tie.

After the 27-27 draw, New York held a 108-75-6 advantage in the all-time NFC East rivalry series. However, the Giants had lost the four previous meetings dating back to the 2024 season, three by less than one score. Their last win over Washington came in Week 11 of the 2023 season, when they swept the Commanders for the third time in four years.

Broadcast Teams and Official Lead Referee Info

Their last home win over Washington was four weeks earlier, a 14-7 victory behind then-starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play on Amazon Prime Video, with Kirk Herbstreit as analyst and Kaylee Hartung as sideline reporter. The radio broadcast is on WFAN 101.9FM. Bob Papa will call play-by-play, joined by former Giants greats Carl Banks and Howard Cross as analyst and sideline reporter.

Brad Rogers is the designated lead official. The Lubbock, Texas, native began officiating in 1991 with local high school games. He worked in the Southeastern Conference and Conference USA before joining the NFL in 2015 for preseason games. Two years later, he was hired as a full-time field judge.

In 2019, he was promoted to head referee after John Parry retired. He has yet to officiate a postseason game.