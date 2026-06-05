Giants understand what it means to truly represent New York after 9/11 Memorial visit

Before 9/11, the Twin Towers stood tall and proud in the distance from East Rutherford, N.J., for the New York Football Giants.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh takes in the memorial reflecting pools during a tour of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York.

Before 9/11, the Twin Towers stood tall and proud in the distance from East Rutherford, N.J. , for the New York Football Giants.

On a June day in this 25th anniversary year of the terror attack that changed everything, for everyone, everywhere, John Harbaugh called a surprise team breakfast where he informed his players that there would be no practice, but an educational trip insteadto pay their respects and remind the world that the New York Football Giants have never forgotten, and never will. On 9/11, Eli Manning wasn’t yet a Giant. Tom Coughlin wasn’t yet the Giants coach.

The Giants hadn’t yet won their third and fourth Super Bowls. Jaxson Dart wasn’t yet born. Harbaugh wasn’t yet the Ravens HC. The skies were as clear blue as they were on that horrific day when the air became filled and contaminated with toxins and the towers burned and crashed and tragedy and the triumph of the human spirit intersected.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh shakes hands with fans at the memorial reflecting pools during a tour of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. Heather Khalifa for NY Post





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