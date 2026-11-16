Giants trade struggling ex-closer Ryan Walker to Brewers for two minor-league right-handed pitchers

The San Francisco Giants received right-handed pitchers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry from the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers.

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey sits down with Alex Pavlovic from the MLB GM meetings in Las Vegas. The Giants on Sunday traded the right-hander to the reigning World Series champions for minor league right-handers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry.

It'll be a needed fresh start for Walker, who was supposed to be the team's closer last year but ended up posting a 7.16 ERA and finished the season in Triple-A.Walker, 30, broke through in 2023 and was initially a tremendous story. He nearly got washed out of professional baseball while in the minors and learned how to be a locksmith to help make ends meet, and when he finally reached the highest level, he was outstanding.

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Walker had a 3.23 ERA as a rookie and posted a 1.91 ERA in 76 appearances in 2024, taking over as closer when Camilo Doval faltered. He saved 10 games down the stretch in dominant fashion, but his 2025 was inconsistent, and he failed to stick as the closer. The Giants hoped he could bounce back last season, and Walker himself was confident that he had made the right adjustments, but his season went off the rails early.

Walker got the first save of the year for the Giants but ended up with just three of them. His walk rate spiked and he was optioned three times, finishing the year in the minors even as the Giants churned through waiver claims and rookies. Walker was arbitration-eligible this winter and expected to earn about $1.6 million through that process.

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While that wouldn't be a huge raise, it was clear that he wasn't in the organization's 2027 plans, and the Giants also need to free up 40-man roster spots. Walker ended up landing in a tremendous spot, as the Brewers are as good as anyone when it comes to rehabilitating relievers. In Holub, the Giants get a right-hander who may be able to help them next season.

The 28-year-old made 50 appearances in Triple-A last year and posted a 2.10 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings. Perry, 23, was taken in the 11th round out of Western Kentucky in this summer's draft. He was a starter in college, and he has yet to make his professional debut.