The tight end is off to the best start of his NFL career, but that's not as important to him as winning games.

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely scores a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIn arguably his best game as a member of Big Blue, the 26-year-old caught nine passes for 127 yards and a 66-yard touchdown that seemed destined for “play of the game” honors. But for Likely, who is having a monster year in his first with Big Blue, his individual accomplishments paled in comparison to the outcome of the game, to the point that he lamented what might have been for the team had the offense done its part against the Commanders.

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“They’ve been doing a great job this year when they’re put in situations to ice the game,” Likely said about the defense. “But, as an offense, we need to look ourselves in the mirror and be able to do that ourselves.

” In nine games this season, Likely has done his part, catching 55 passes for 575 yards and seven touchdowns, the most by a Giants tight end in his first nine games with the team in the Super Bowl era. He is just the fifth Giant to catch at least six touchdown passes in his first eight games with the team. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Likely has already been a heavily targeted option in the passing game.

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His route-running and contested-catch ability have made him a favorite target for Giants quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, and J.J. McCarthy. For Likely and his Big Blue teammates, it’s all about flushing the last game and pouring their full attention into the next one, against a very tough Jacksonville Jaguars team that, at 7-2, not only sits atop the AFC South but also is tied for second for the league’s second-best win-loss record.

Still, Likely and his teammates understand that the Giants must maintain their focus after such a heartbreaking loss. At 5-3-1, New York still maintains its spot atop the NFC East. To continue as the division leader, it cannot afford to lose any of the confidence it has built over the past few weeks. Mike D’Abate joins the New York Giants On SI team, bringing a family history of having followed the Giants since childhood.

Previously, he has covered the New England Patriots and the NFL since 2017, both as a beat writer and managing editor for outlets such as On SI, Yahoo Sports and Full Press Coverage. He also served as the host and producer of the Locked On Patriots daily podcast from 2019 through 2025. A lifelong New Englander, Mike continues to incorporate his passion and unique insight into his pro and college football coverage.