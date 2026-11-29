Ten games seems to be the threshold.

The Giants at that juncture in the season the past two years seemingly were at their nadir, only to find out that if you think it cannot get any worse, just wait.

Ten games into this season, the Giants hope their top billing in the NFC East is not their high-water mark, as far as the success and winning they can take out of what to this point is a truly transformative season.

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“I’d say that guys are just really eager to play,” right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said. “We’re having a lot of fun this season. ”at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Giants are 6-3-1 and in first place in their division.