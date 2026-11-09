Giants star wideout blasts analyst for questioning sideline behavior during win against Eagles

Malik Nabers fired back at Greg Olsen on Instagram after the Fox analyst questioned his sideline frustration during the Giants' win over the Eagles.

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They love him. Now, not little whiners like you. They think you're so cool. No, no, no little whiners like you go to toxic masculinity.

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" The New York Giants snapped a 13-game skid in Philly on Sunday, grinding through a 19-11 clunker featuring backup versus backup-backup quarterbacks. But as New York closed in on a rare division road win, Nabers — the Giants' star wideout — spent parts of the game pacing away from the huddle, shaking his head in plain view of the cameras. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Malik Nabers of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 25, 2026. Fox analyst Greg Olsen spotted Nabers' bad body language on the sideline and called it out during the live broadcast.

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"It's not good," he said,"there's a fine line between being demanding and chasing greatness and then being a bad teammate … like if your teammate scores a touchdown for the lead and you're still worried about your touches. "He said, in part:" calling me a bad teammate when every team I've been on, there's NOBODY I've played with has said dat bout me is crazy! Y'all be trying to create a narrative on me soo bad it's actually crazy!!

If you like the way I play the game, keep the camera off me!! SIMPLE!

" Broadcaster Greg Olsen looks on before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Sept. 7, 2025. Malik Nabers of the New York Giants warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 25, 2026.

Greg Olsen No. 88 of the Carolina Panthers scores a 37-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 20, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS STAR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN CHRIS JONES CAUGHT IN SCREAMING MATCH WITH COACHES ON SIDELINES In reality, Nabers had a dud and couldn't hide it. Against a shaky Eagles secondary, he finished with five catches for 43 yards and dropped a walk-in fourth-quarter touchdown from J.J. McCarthy.

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Olsen didn't sugarcoat anything, and he didn't have to. Nabers has All-Pro ability, but the diva act and injury baggage are getting impossible to ignore. Back in November 2024, Nabers openly slammed the offense after seeing zero targets until the game was out of reach. In Week 1 last season, he was back in Brian Daboll's ear on the sideline complaining about touches.

Three weeks later, his sophomore year was over with a torn ACL and meniscus against the Chargers. A dominant October buys goodwill, and 509 receiving yards through a quarterback carousel is legitimately impressive. But getting rattled by a television broadcast only proves the critique right.