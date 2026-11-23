Parker Washington's would-be touchdown catch was ruled incomplete in the Jaguars vs Giants game, and NFL replay officials defended the controversial call.

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He also explained how Liam Coen earned his respect right away.safety Jevon Holland appeared to be taken aback when Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington’s would-be touchdown catch was ruled incomplete. Holland wasn’t alone. Anyone who had been watching the NFL for at least a year saw Washington make the catch, keep his two feet in bounds and main composure for what could have been a huge score for Jacksonville.

Also read 4 Winners, 4 Losers From Jaguars' Tough Loss to Giants: Trevor Lawrence's First Uneven Game

Instead, the grab was ruled incomplete as the receiver was ruled he didn’t have complete possession as he landed with the ball. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington makes a catch but is ruled out of bounds after an official review as New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips defends during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. , on Nov. 22, 2026. New York picked up a huge 23-16 victory over Jacksonville, showing some resiliency as it tries to maintain a narrow lead in the.

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Holland was asked about the play after the game and had Las Vegas on his mind when he realized the ruling on Washington’s catch..

"That was a hell of a play. When they called it out, I was like, ‘Alright. ’ Shoutout Vegas, man. I don’t know.

" It’s probably unwise to suggest that gambling had anything to do with the call on the field. The NFL is being torched enough as it is on a week-to-week basis because of the officiating. How many times do you catch"NFL is rigged" on social media before 11:30 p.m. ET on a Sunday night?

New York Giants safety Jevon Holland walks off the field following a 23-18 victory during a Week 11 NFL game between the Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

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"It was determined that the receiver did not gain full control of the ball until he was out of bounds," Mark Butterworth, the NFL’s vice president of instant replay, told a pool reporter. "He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch. ""I saw it on the Jumbotron or whatever we call it," Washington said. "It didn’t go our way.

You can’t hang your head on that. We’ve got to move on and get ready for the next play.

" Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington makes a catch before being tackled by New York Giants safety Jevon Holland during a Week 11 NFL game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. "I still had the right foot down as he's falling," the former 15-year official said. "I see the ball move a little bit, but I did not think he lost possession of the football. "