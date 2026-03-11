Giants Extend Greg Newsome II With Three-Year, $46 Million Deal

The New York Giants have signed cornerback Greg Newsome II to a three-year, $46 million extension with $32 million guaranteed after a breakout 2024 season.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II has agreed to terms with the New York Giants on a three-year, $46 million extension that includes $32 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Newsome, 26, joined the Giants on a one-year, $8 million contract during the offseason after spending last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants were looking to replace Cor'Dale Flott, who went to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. The team brought Newsome in to compete with Deonte Banks, Paulson Adebo, and eventually rookie second-round pick Colton Hood for a starting role.

Also read Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil’s largest crypto exchange, hit by $46 million security breach

Newsome Shows Career Best Season

Newsome grabbed a starting job early and has been a steady performer, enjoying the best season of his career. In six appearances this season, Newsome has recorded 25 tackles, one interception, and six passes defended. He missed the team's Week 7 game against the Texans with a concussion. When targeted, Newsome has posted a career-low coverage rating of 62.0.

Advertisement

He has also allowed just 52 yards after the catch, another career low, has yet to surrender a touchdown, and has four pass breakups and an interception. Extending Newsome gives the Giants flexibility to release Adebo next offseason, a move that would save $14 million against a $6.317 million dead money hit. That money could be used to extend Deonte Banks, who is also in a contract year and has played well this season.

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants.

Author Patricia Traina Covers Giants

In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.