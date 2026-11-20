MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Thursday that the San Francisco Giants “would like to unload at least one of its huge contracts.” Rafael Devers is among the pl

that the San Francisco Giants “would like to unload at least one of its huge contracts. ” Rafael Devers is among the players his latest trade-market assessment put in focus.

Feinsand described moving Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, or Jung Hoo Lee as difficult and rated the trade buzz around Devers as low. His report did not identify an offer or active negotiations involving the slugger. That leaves president of baseball operations Buster Posey facing a difficult calculation after a 97-loss season. Financial flexibility could help repair the roster, but trading one of its most productive hitters would create another hole to fill.

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San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Devers has seven years and $211 million remaining on his contract, which runs through 2033. The size and length of that commitment make any potential deal a negotiation over money as much as talent. His 2026 production also makes the conversation different from a straightforward salary dump.

Devers hit .258/.340/.525 with 37 home runs and 98 RBIs in 148 games, giving the Giants a middle-of-the-order bat they would struggle to replace cheaply.placed Eldridge at first and Devers at designated hitter, showing that San Francisco can retain both without taking a regular lineup spot away from either. That matters when evaluating a trade.

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Eldridge can assume the position, but replacing Devers’ offense would remain a separate challenge.pointed toward a spring training return, making his progress another part of any evaluation by San Francisco or a prospective buyer. San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames and third baseman Matt Chapman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectA trade could create room to address several of those needs.

The value would depend on how much salary another club absorbed, any contracts coming back and the talent San Francisco received. The entire $211 million cannot simply be treated as available spending money. Any retained salary would reduce the relief, and the remaining commitment stretches across seven seasons rather than one offseason. The baseball return would matter just as much.

Attaching valuable young players solely to persuade another team to absorb the contract could weaken the inexpensive depth Posey needs to rebuild around. Keeping Devers carries a different opportunity cost, but it also preserves proven production alongside Eldridge. The Giants could instead pursue pitching through smaller trades, shorter contracts and improvements from their existing players. A Devers deal would make sense if the salary relief and incoming talent helped build a stronger overall roster.

Until that opportunity exists, his production gives San Francisco a reason to be selective about the price of creating financial flexibility. Alvin Garcia is a Puerto Rico-born sportswriter and U.S. Army veteran. He has covered Major League Baseball since 2022, producing breaking news, game coverage, analysis, roster stories and player features for national and team-focused publications. His previous work has appeared at Heavy, The Sporting News, Athlon Sports, Yardbarker, and FanSided. Garcia brings a data-informed, fan-focused approach to his coverage.