Giants Contacted Falcons About Trading for Star RB Bijan Robinson Before Deadline

The New York Giants inquired with the Atlanta Falcons about superstar running back Bijan Robinson before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, among other pursued trades. The Giants also offered the Colts a second and fifth-round pick for Jonathan Taylor, but later pulled the offer.

The New York Giants contacted the Atlanta Falcons about acquiring superstar running back Bijan Robinson before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, according to reports. The inquiry was among several trades the Giants pursued as they looked to add a star back.

New York was among the most mentioned teams to acquire Indianapolis Colts running back and three-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported on Nov. 8 that the Giants offered the Colts a second and fifth-round pick for Taylor.

Also read Who Will Be the Falcons' New Starting Center After Ryan Neuzil Trade with Ravens?

Giants Drop Trade for Taylor

However, New York later took that trade offer off the table. Taylor ultimately was not moved by the Colts. Instead, Indianapolis dealt guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs. The Giants' pursuit of a star running back came after Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. each suffered hamstring injuries in the team's Week 7 win over the Houston Texans.

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Skattebo is expected to return for the Giants' Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders. Tracy could return to action in December. Robinson, a 2025 All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in each of the last two complete seasons, has an argument for being the best running back in the sport. Through Atlanta's nine games this season, he has rushed for an NFL-high 880 yards and five touchdowns on a career-high 5.2 yards per carry.

He has also added 31 receptions for 250 receiving yards and one score. Atlanta signed Robinson to a three-year, $66.75 million extension in August. His $22.25 million average annual value ranks second among NFL running backs. While the Falcons are 3-6, they are just a half-game out of first place in the NFC South.

Giants Offense Ranked

New York's offense ranks 14th in the NFL in total yards with 333.1 per game. The unit is 16th in both passing yards at 221.0 per game and points at 22.8 per game. The Giants are 17th in rushing yards with 112.1 per game. They stand atop the NFC East at 5-2-1.

The Giants' interest in Robinson shows the team explored major moves to upgrade its backfield. No trade materialized for either Robinson or Taylor before the deadline.