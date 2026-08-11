Giants Pull Offer for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor After Rejection

The New York Giants pulled their trade offer for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor after the Colts rejected a second and fifth-round pick. Taylor remains with the Colts despite interest from several teams.

The New York Giants have pulled their trade offer for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor after the Colts rejected it, according to Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer.

The Giants offered a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Taylor a couple weeks ago but withdrew the offer unless the asking price drops. It is unclear what draft year the picks were for, but the Giants own a second-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and dealt their fifth-round selection to the Vikings.

Also read FanDuel DFS Salary Cap Strategy: Cowboys vs Colts, Giants Backfield Update

Colts Reject Giants Jonathan Taylor Trade Offer

The Colts have sent mixed signals about Taylor's future, with some reports saying they do not want to trade him and others suggesting they want a Christian McCaffrey-type haul. Schultz added that the Giants were the only team to offer a second-round pick plus additional compensation, an offer the Colts rejected. Taylor, a three-time Pro Bowler, is one of the stars remaining on an Indianapolis team that keeps selling ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday.

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Taylor has averaged a career-low 4.1 yards per carry this season, collecting 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through eight games. He is under contract through the end of the 2028 season. The Colts have already traded offensive lineman Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and DeForest Buckner to the 49ers. When asked about a trade request last week, Taylor told reporters, At this point, the hay is in the barn now.

We're preparing for the Dallas Cowboys. We got a home game. After last week, nothing else matters. We just gotta give these fans a win.

Other NFL Teams Interested In Jonathan Taylor

We gotta put out a great, premium product. Can't be what we put up last week. Can't be. NFL on Prime reporter James Palmer reported last week that the Vikings, Packers and Broncos are other teams all interested in acquiring Taylor and adding a boost to their backfield ahead of a playoff push.

The Giants became a possible destination for Taylor after cycling through four running backs this season, including Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and the since-released Najee Harris, without anyone emerging as the top option. The Giants' running game is thin because of injuries. Starter Cam Skattebo is inactive Sunday with a hamstring strain he suffered on his final run of the Week 7 win over Houston.

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Giants Running Back Injury Update And Roster

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring strain in that same game. That leaves Devin Singletary as the lead back in Philadelphia, along with Gregory Desrosiers, whom the Giants signed from the Chargers' practice squad, and Phil Mafah, whom they elevated from their own practice squad. Singletary started for the Giants against the Eagles and took the first two carries on their opening drive.

The hope is that Skattebo will be healthy enough to play against the Commanders, but the turnaround is quick, with that game on Thursday night. If he cannot go, then barring further injuries, the Giants will likely use the same trio and hope Skattebo's hamstring is further along after the extra days off. Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh are navigating these challenges as the team prepares for upcoming games.

The trade deadline is Tuesday, and the Colts' decisions will shape their roster for the remainder of the season. Taylor's future remains uncertain despite his focus on preparing for the Cowboys.