Giants Quarterback Invokes Star Player During Trump Event

Dart introduced the president at an event in Rockland County with Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), GOP gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman, and other GOP functionaries. The Giants quarterback kept his remarks short, but led the crowd in a "Go Big Blue!" chant before introducing the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America. Trump invoked the star player multiple times at the event, mostly while discussing transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

Dart introduced the president at an event in Rockland County with Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), GOP gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman, and other GOP functionaries. The Giants quarterback kept his remarks short, but led the crowd in a "Go Big Blue!

" chant before introducing "I'm grateful, I'm honored, I'm pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America," Dart said. Trump invoked the star player multiple times at the event, mostly while discussing transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

"I'm looking at Jaxon. I'd like to know, is there any woman in the audience that thinks they can tackle that guy, because I'd like to meet you," Trump said roughly 20 minutes into his remarks.

"I'd like to shake your hand. I don't know, Jaxson. You think you could play against women?

" Trump then jokingly told Dart not to answer the question, likely to avoid backlash to his budding career. "Lutnick, secretary of commerce, is here," he said. "Looks good, looks handsome, reasonably. He doesn't look like Jaxson. I'd rather look like Jaxson. I'll take Jaxson any day.





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Giants Quarterback Trump Event Invokes Star Player Discussing Transgender Athletes Women's Sports

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