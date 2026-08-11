Giants Beat Eagles 19-11 as J.J. McCarthy Returns from Hip Injury

J.J. McCarthy left with a hip injury but returned to lead the New York Giants past the Philadelphia Eagles 19-11, ending a 13-game road losing streak in Philadelphia behind Jameis Winston's go-ahead touchdown drive.

J.J. McCarthy returned from a hip injury to help the New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles 19-11 on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, snapping a 13-game losing streak in Philadelphia.

Jameis Winston Takes Over As McCarthy Suffers Injury

Jameis Winston came off the bench to lead a 14-play, 76-yard go-ahead touchdown drive while McCarthy was sidelined. The tense sequence began with 12:16 remaining in the third quarter. McCarthy ran on 1st-and-10 from the Giants 27-yard line and spun into a big hit from Zack Baun on a quarterback-keeper. He jogged off the field, and backup Jameis Winston took over.

Also read J.J. McCarthy gets latest Giants road test in Philadelphia house of horrors

McCarthy tried a warm-up throw on the sideline but immediately grabbed for his right side and crumbled in pain. He fell to the ground, then headed to the blue medical tent before going to the locker room for further evaluation. The Giants initially announced his return was questionable due to a hip injury. With McCarthy off to the locker room, Winston went to work.

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He converted a fourth-down sneak, hit Darnell Mooney for a 27-yard strike and threw a low 5-yard touchdown pass to a schemed-open Isaiah Likely. The score gave the Giants a 13-8 lead after they had trailed 8-6. McCarthy returned from the locker room just as the defense forced a punt. His re-emergence drew a cheer from a section of visiting fans, and he ran down the bench slapping hands with teammates.

He was limping between plays but still scrambled for a key first down. Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada, who went into last week's bye as a big question, kicked his third and fourth field goals in as many attempts in the fourth quarter with McCarthy back at the helm. The Eagles led 8-6 at halftime because the Giants had two long drives stall out before reaching the red zone and settled for Zvada field goals of 53 and 49 yards.

Trailing by 11 points at the two-minute warning, the Eagles kicked a field goal and forced a three-and-out to get the ball back at their own 5-yard line with 1:32 remaining. Darius Cooper nearly emerged from two defenders with a streaking 80-yard touchdown, but the ball fell incomplete. Saquon Barkley, the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year, did not touch the ball on the final drive and finished with only 22 yards from scrimmage against his former team.

Eagles Suffer Fifth Straight Loss As Giants Improve Record

Giants linebacker Arvell Reese, a rookie first-round pick, sacked Eagles quarterback Joe Milton three times. Milton was making his first career start and was no better for the Eagles than the benched Tanner McKee. Jalen Hurts is out for the season due to blood clots, and five straight losses have sucked some of the hostility out of the Linc. The Eagles fell to 2-7, while the Giants improved to 5-2-1.

None of it was pretty, but the Giants further buried the Eagles in the NFC East. The Giants were so loose that special teamers, including Zaire Barnes, were flapping their arms for their fan base to make more noise during intermissions.

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Giants Running Game Struggles Due To Injuries

Winston's game-saving cameo was important because the Giants were completely unable to run the ball without the injured duo of Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. Skattebo missed all of practice this week with a hamstring injury suffered on his final rushing attempt against the Texans in Week 7. He was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report and was ruled out Sunday. He will now look to be ready for Thursday night's home game against the Washington Commanders.

Receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones (hand) was listed as questionable but was active. The rest of the Giants inactive list included cornerbacks Colton Hood and Nikko Reed, tight end Thomas Fidone II, offensive linemen Marcus Mbow and Josh Sills, and defensive lineman CJ Okoye.

Since the Giants acquired McCarthy via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has quickly grasped the playbook and shown comfort in coordinator Matt Nagy's offense. McCarthy completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4%) for 252 yards and a 99.1 passer rating in New York's 27-21 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 7.

Giants Face Trade Deadline Decision On Jonathan Taylor

Winston was benched two games ago despite a 2-1-1 record as the first quarterback up behind Jaxson Dart. The Giants now face a decision before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, with reports suggesting they could meet the Colts' asking price of a first-round pick, or a multi-pick equivalent, for Jonathan Taylor. New York entered this matchup with several injuries already.

The victory kept the Giants in the NFC East lead and delivered a rare win at Lincoln Financial Field, where they had not won since 2013.