New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy discusses team focus, personal resilience, and preparation ahead of the crucial Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy is bringing a hardened, matured perspective to the sideline as the franchise prepares for a defining Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. McCarthy recently participated in an extensive question-and-answer session with The Post, revealing critical details about his personal growth, health management, and the mental fortitude required to lead in the NFC East.

The interview marks a significant pivot for the 22-year-old signal-caller, who is now fully equipped with the tools to manage his professional and personal life. He explicitly disclosed that he began taking prescribed ADHD medication during his junior year of high school, a step that has been crucial in stabilizing his focus and performance on the field.

Also read The J.J. McCarthy improvement that could get Giants to the next level

McCarthy explained that navigating ADHD symptoms required years of experimentation to find the right medication balance. He cited side effects like appetite suppression and malnourishment as major hurdles, noting that he had to learn how to eat properly despite the medication. He emphasized that getting the fundamental aspects of human operation right was essential for his stability.

Sleep hygiene and circadian rhythms were also critical components of his recovery. McCarthy admitted to taking medication too late in the day in the past, which kept him awake and disrupted his routine. He now prioritizes strict sleep schedules to ensure his body and mind are aligned for the high demands of NFL competition.

The quarterback's journey to this point was far from linear. He described a four-month period of severe depression during his senior year at IMG Academy, which he now views as a necessary crucible for his development. Isolated by the pandemic and away from home for the first time, he faced immense pressure and unmet expectations that led to constant disappointment.

This period forced McCarthy to take full autonomy over his mental health. He realized that without a healthy mind, his external world would remain chaotic. He learned to detach from specific outcomes and approach every situation with zero expectations to avoid emotional letdowns, a lesson he believes defined his professional trajectory.

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McCarthy also addressed the public humiliation he faced in Minnesota, specifically regarding the so-called 9 meme. He acknowledged that he tried to create an alter ego to help with his ADHD and disassociate during games, a strategy inspired by athletes like Kobe Bryant. However, he noted that the meme spread uncontrollably, leading to public mockery and a loss of control over his narrative.

The experience of public humiliation was painful but ultimately strengthening. McCarthy stated that going through such intense scrutiny taught him that nothing can truly bother him now. He emphasized that society has a short memory, and he has moved past the shame to focus on being a better father and a more present leader for his team.

His maturity shift is deeply tied to his role as a father to his 14-month-old son, Rome. McCarthy described Rome as a happy, energetic spitfire who brings him joy and perspective. He is dedicated to showing his son what it means to handle adversity with grace and to be a consistent, loving presence in his life.

Marriage to his wife Katya has also been a cornerstone of his stability. McCarthy credited Katya with helping him navigate the stressful transition to New York and the NFL. He described her as his rock, praising her strength and their deep connection that began long before his football success. They married in April, cementing a partnership that supports his professional ambitions.

On the field, McCarthy's approach is defined by ritual and presence. His pre-game routine includes medication, therapy sessions with a soft-issue therapist, and chiropractic adjustments. He spends time on physical warm-ups like juggling and eye convergence exercises to sharpen his focus before hitting the field.

McCarthy's philosophy is to respond rather than react. He draws inspiration from Kobe Bryant's emphasis on listening to the body, taking naps when necessary, and staying aligned. He aims to play with a one-play-at-a-time mentality, avoiding predetermination and focusing solely on the immediate task at hand.

He views himself as a surgeon on the field, making precise, rhythmic decisions rather than riding emotional waves. McCarthy is confident in his deep ball accuracy, citing his strong arm and the talent of his skill position players. He believes that letting his receivers touch the ball often leads to positive plays for the Giants.

Team-first mentality remains the core of his leadership. McCarthy asserts that reaching the Super Bowl requires collective effort, not just individual brilliance. He is willing to do whatever it takes, whether handing the ball off or throwing it, to elevate the squad and achieve championship status.

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McCarthy's dedication is rooted in a desire to honor his younger self. He wants to share his God-given talents with the world while ensuring the 7-year-old version of himself, who loved the game after taking his first hit, is proud. This dual motivation drives his rigorous study habits and commitment to excellence.

He spends hours analyzing the intangibles of successful figures, using notebooks to document insights from books and documentaries. This method of repetition and reflection helps embed lessons into his subconscious mind, boosting his confidence and reinforcing his belief in his trajectory.

McCarthy's resilience was forged in the fire of adversity. He learned to separate his ego from the game, recognizing that while ego can drive ambition, it must never interfere with team objectives. His willingness to push forward when things are bad is his biggest competitive edge.

The Giants face the Colts in a critical NFC East race where every game carries immense weight. McCarthy's ability to manage his health, navigate public scrutiny, and lead with a mature, team-first attitude positions him as a stabilizing force for the franchise.

His message to Giants fans is one of unity and unwavering effort. He loves the energy at MetLife Stadium and the standard of excellence in New York. He assured fans that the team is striving every day to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to East Rutherford, driven by the belief that pressure is a privilege.

McCarthy's story is one of transformation from a troubled teenager to a composed, focused NFL quarterback. His openness about mental health, ADHD, and personal struggles sets a new tone for the franchise, emphasizing vulnerability as a source of strength.

As the team prepares for the Colts, McCarthy's mental clarity and physical readiness are paramount. He is fully present, responsive, and ready to execute the game plan with the precision and determination that has defined his journey from IMG Academy to the NFL stage.

The convergence of his personal growth, professional discipline, and team-first philosophy creates a compelling narrative for the Giants' season. McCarthy is no longer just a talented quarterback; he is a mature leader ready to seize the moment and guide his team toward victory in Indianapolis.