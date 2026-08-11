J.J. McCarthy Leaves Giants-Eagles Game with Hip Injury, Returns in Third Quarter

Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a hip injury on a hit by Eagles linebacker Zack Baun but returned before the end of the third quarter. Jameis Winston threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely in McCarthy's absence.

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy left Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter with a hip injury after taking a hard hit from linebacker Zack Baun.

He was questionable to return but came back just before the end of the third quarter. The injury occurred early in the third quarter when McCarthy finally kept the ball on a zone-read and ran for a 3-yard gain. Baun hit him from behind, and McCarthy grabbed his right side. He did not show immediate pain but went to the Giants sideline for the next snap.

Also read Giants visit Eagles as Cam Skattebo inactive; J.J. McCarthy starts at quarterback

While trainers evaluated him on the sideline, McCarthy attempted a warmup throw. He let out a shriek or yelp in pain, then went into the blue medical tent for further examination. He eventually ran into the locker room with trainers, presumably for additional testing. Jameis Winston replaced McCarthy at quarterback.

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Jameis Winston Leads Game Winning Drive

Winston led the Giants on a 14-play, 76-yard touchdown drive and threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely, giving New York a 13-8 lead. McCarthy returned just before the start of the fourth quarter. The Giants trailed the Eagles 8-6 when McCarthy got hurt. Before leaving, McCarthy had completed 9 of 13 passes for 101 yards.

On the season, McCarthy had thrown for 495 yards, one touchdown and one interception prior to Sunday's game. Winston was initially the Giants' primary backup quarterback. He became New York's starter after Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 2. Winston was later benched after struggling during his fourth start of the season.

Winston has thrown for 957 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season, going 2-1-1 in the games he started. The Giants turned to Winston and then McCarthy after Dart's injury. If McCarthy had needed to miss significant time, it would have added a serious wrinkle in the lowly NFC East race and in the Giants' plans to be buyers at Tuesday's trade deadline. The injury scare briefly clouded their quarterback situation.

Giants Secure Victory After Injury Scare

McCarthy's return gave the Giants their starter back for the fourth quarter. The team went on to win in Philadelphia, exorcising their Philly demons after the injury scare.