New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy reflects on his trade from the Minnesota Vikings, highlighting his integration into the team's culture and his performance stats since replacing Jameis Winston, while expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to a special season.

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAs Americans from coast to coast celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, the 23-year-old is expressing some extra gratitude for the turn of events that swept him from the Land of 10,000 Lakes to the blue side of the Meadowlands. For McCarthy, however, it was simply the chance to play a part in what could be a special season for Big Blue.

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"The thing that I'm so grateful for is just to be a piece of the puzzle, of this puzzle," McCarthy said. "Just being able to kind of smoothly implement myself into this culture and what Coach Harbaugh has as his vision for our team, week in and week out, I'm just so blessed to be a part of it.