Giants QB J.J. McCarthy surprised fans at the Disney Store Times Square to celebrate the launch of the Disney | Champion NFL drop.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below* Huddle up, football fans! Disney and Champion NFL are teaming up again.

The Disney Store in New York's Times Square was full of excitement when New York Giants Quarterback J.J. McCarthy stopped by to launch the new gear. He met fans and even helped some lucky shoppers at the register.dropped in August. This new release adds more styles and artwork so you can show off your favorite NFL team and Disney pride.

Also read Matching red-hot Trevor Lawrence is J.J. McCarthy’s greatest Giants challenge yet

Whether you're tailgating in Los Angeles, hanging out in Chicago or watching from home, there's something for everyone.2027 is set to make history. You can watch it live on ABC for the first time in twenty years and on ESPN for the first time ever on Sunday, February 14, 2027. Wreck-It Ralph brings his giant energy to the New York Giants. He's a giant in name and in spirit; Wreck-It Ralph is ready to crush it.

Marvel's Doctor Doom represents the Philadelphia Eagles in this All Star sweatshirt. He reflects the Eagles' strong presence and their ability to dominate every part of the game. Buzz Lightyear joins the New York Jets in this standout sweatshirt. With his speed, flight and confidence rooted in aviation Buzz is a natural fit for the Jets.

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Stand back: Buzz is ready for takeoff. This t-shirt pairs the San Francisco 49ers with Stinky Pete, the prospector from Toy Story. Pete's determination to find treasure matches the Gold Rush spirit and the 49ers' history of chasing trophies. Sulley from Monsters, Inc. teams up with the Los Angeles Rams on this classic pullover.

Big character, big team, big city: Sulley's huge presence is just like the Rams' strong championship defenses. This soft blended t-shirt features the Washington Commanders with Toy Story's wise-cracking piggy bank Hamm. His steady strength is a fitting tribute to ''The Hogs.

''The Big Bad Wolf from Disney's The Three Little Pigs takes the field with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's an unstoppable force who commands attention just like the passion and energy of Chiefs Kingdom. This All Star Pullover Hoodie from Champion features the New England Patriots with Marvel's Captain America. He stands for heroism and team leadership; Captain America is a true Patriot.

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