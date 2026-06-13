San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp wrote a Bible verse on his cap instead of the rainbow logo during Pride Night, sparking conversations about religious expression and personal beliefs. This incident occurs amidst broader debates surrounding Pride Month and the Biden administration's emphasis on LGBTQ+ issues.

A few San Francisco Giants players sparked a conversation about religious expression and personal beliefs during Friday's Pride Night game. Starting pitcher Landen Roupp chose to write a Bible verse, ' Genesis 9:12-16 ', on his cap instead of the usual rainbow logo.

Roupp explained that the verse represents God's covenant and promise, reflecting his personal beliefs and the freedom of expression in the country. When asked about potential backlash from the LGBTQ+ community, Roupp emphasized his lack of hatred and his gratitude for his blessings. Reliever J.T. Brubaker supported Roupp's decision, while left-hander Sam Hentges opted not to wear the rainbow cap.

This incident comes amidst broader debates surrounding Pride Month, with some Americans criticizing the Biden administration's emphasis on LGBTQ+ issues and corporate involvement. Some have proposed alternative names for the month, such as Fidelity, Nuclear Family, or Strong Families Month, to reflect different values





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Religion Politics San Francisco Giants Landen Roupp Pride Night Bible Verse Genesis 9:12-16 Religious Expression Personal Beliefs Pride Month Biden Administration LGBTQ+ Issues

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