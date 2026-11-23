New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter had two sacks in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He then drew criticism for posting the phrase 'Allahu Akbar' on social media.

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter delivered a standout performance on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., but his moment of triumph was immediately eclipsed by a controversial social media post that has ignited a firestorm of criticism.

Carter, playing in his third NFL season, was instrumental in the Giants' victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording two sacks that doubled his season total, along with five quarterback hits and numerous pressures.

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Despite the on-field success, the Giants linebacker took to his X account after the game to post a photo featuring the headline ALLAHU AKBAR in all capital letters, a decision that drew immediate and sharp backlash from fans and commentators.

The timing of the post is particularly sensitive, coming just weeks after the NFL commemorated the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, during which terrorists used the phrase as a rallying cry and tactical instruction.

Head coach John Harbaugh praised the team's win as a lesson in growth, noting that the victory proved the team believes in its own potential to compete at a high level.

However, the aftermath of the game shifted focus from Harbaugh's message to the religious and historical weight of Carter's online expression, which many view as tone-deaf given the proximity of the stadium to the former site of the Twin Towers.

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The phrase Allahu Akbar, which translates to God is Greatest, is a foundational part of daily spiritual life for the world's two billion Muslims, functioning similarly to Hallelujah in Christian contexts.

Critics argue that the phrase carries a uniquely painful connotation for Americans because it was explicitly heard on the Flight 93 data recorders when hijackers took over the plane, and by terrorists who piloted planes into the World Trade Center.

According to investigative reports, the hijackers' tactical manual instructed them to use the phrase at key stages of the operation, including entering airports, boarding planes, and breaching cockpits.

During the struggle on Flight 93, pilot hijacker Ziad Jarrah and another hijacker can be heard repeatedly shouting the words as passengers fought to retake the aircraft, embedding the phrase in the collective memory of the attacks.

The former site of the Twin Towers is only a few miles from MetLife Stadium, making the location of Carter's post especially difficult for many New Yorkers to overlook or accept.

Carter, 23, is a Muslim, and while the religious meaning of the phrase within Islam is not in dispute, the post was interpreted by many as a disregard for the trauma of those who lost family and friends in 9/11.

The Giants selected Carter with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, recognizing his enormous talent, and his performance against the Jaguars signaled that he is finally coming into his own as a player.

He posted the image after promising fans that he would give them reason to dream big, a sentiment that was overshadowed by the political and cultural controversy his post generated.

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Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have previously supported Carter's development, but this incident presents a significant challenge for the organization and its fanbase.

The controversy highlights the complex intersection of religious expression, professional athletics, and national memory, particularly in a city still grappling with the legacy of the attacks.

While Carter may not have intended to invoke the history of 9/11, the post will not be universally accepted, especially in New York City, where the phrase is inextricably linked to one of the darkest days in American history.

The Giants want to focus on the narrative of a growing team and a rising star, but the online message has forced a conversation that many fans are struggling to process.

This incident comes at a time when the NFL is carefully navigating social and political issues, as evidenced by recent fines for players wearing pro-Palestinian messages on eyeblack.

The backlash serves as a reminder that in the public square, intent does not always dictate impact, especially when historical trauma is involved.

Carter's performance on the field was impressive, showing the skills that made him a top draft pick, but his actions off the field have cast a long shadow over his recent achievements.

For now, the Giants are left to manage the fallout of a post that has drawn attention to the sensitive nature of language and its historical baggage in the modern sports landscape.