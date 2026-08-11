Colts' Jonathan Taylor Uncertain After 27-23 Loss to Cowboys as Trade Deadline Nears

Jonathan Taylor acknowledged uncertainty about his future with the Colts after their fifth straight loss, while the Giants have pulled their multi-pick offer for the running back ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor may have played his final game for the team. Following the Colts' 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the three-time Pro Bowler acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future as Tuesday's NFL trade deadline approaches.

The Colts fell to 2-7 on the season with the defeat, their fifth straight loss. Taylor rushed for 46 yards on 13 carries and caught five passes for 18 yards against Dallas. He also lost a costly fourth-quarter fumble. Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams forced the ball loose as Indianapolis trailed 20-17 with over nine minutes remaining in the game.

Also read Giants Open to Revisiting Jonathan Taylor Trade After Beating Eagles

The turnover helped seal another frustrating afternoon for the struggling Colts.

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"I'm not sure. I know as much as you," Taylor said, via The Athletic.

"At the end of the day, this has been a spot where I grew up. If it is my last game with Indy, I'm very grateful for the city of Indianapolis.

Giants Withdraw Offer for Jonathan Taylor

" The New York Giants have officially withdrawn their offer for Taylor, according to NFL insider Jay Glazer. The Giants had offered a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick a couple of weeks ago, but that offer is now off the table.

"Unless the Colts come down for it, I don't see that happening," Glazer said. The Giants had been viewed as one of the front-runners for Taylor over the past few weeks. It remains unclear if the Colts have overplayed their hand. Other teams reported to be in the mix include the Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos.

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Colts Seek High Price for Taylor Deal

The Colts were initially seeking a Christian McCaffrey trade package. With the deadline set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the Colts could end up keeping Taylor if they don't receive the steep asking price. The Colts have already made significant moves this season. They traded longtime offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the 49ers.

Nelson landed Indianapolis a third-round pick in 2027 and a fifth-rounder in 2028, while Buckner earned the Colts a 2027 fourth-rounder, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Unlike Nelson and Buckner, Taylor is under contract beyond this season. He signed an extension in August that runs through 2028. Taylor, a second-round pick in 2020, has been with the Colts for his entire NFL tenure.

Through eight games this season, Taylor has remained productive. He has carried the ball 161 times for 656 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He has also added 26 receptions for 220 yards through the air. Whether Taylor is moved by the deadline remains to be seen.

Fire Sale Underway as Deadline Approaches

With a full fire sale seemingly underway in Indianapolis, a deal is well within the realm of possibility. The main focus now is identifying which suitors are genuinely in the mix and whether any team will meet the Colts' asking price.