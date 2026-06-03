Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. Returns for Season Opener

Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before a game in December 2018, months before the Giants traded him to the Browns. The Giants are trailing 10-7 in the season opener on Sept. 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before a game in December 2018, months before the Giants traded him to the Browns. Second quarter. The Giants are trailing 10-7.

They are on their own 41-yard line, facing third-and-5, hoping to retain possession and keep the ball away from Dak Prescott and the potent Cowboys offense. It is the season opener on Sept. 13 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have Malik Nabers split wide left, Darius Slayton wide right, Calvin Austin III lined up in the slot and tight end Isaiah Likely coming off the line and going in motion.

The Giants also have Odell Beckham Jr. on the line of scrimmage as a fifth option. This stretches the Cowboys defense, which has a safety assigned to cover Beckham. Jaxson Dart gets the ball out of a shotgun snap, looks left and sees the Cowboys have rolled their coverage to Nabers — he is not open. Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't played in the regular season since 2024, when he appeared in nine games for the Dolphins.

Though his previous tenure with the Giants was sometimes turbulent, Odell Beckham Jr. always demonstrated physical skills few players possess. Darius Slayton's recovery from sports hernia surgery has left the Giants in need of pass-catchers for offseason practices. Odell Beckham Jr. got his first taste of life with John Harbaugh when he played for the Ravens in 2023. Giants special teamer Gunner Olszewski participates in Brian Burns' charity softball game on crutches after suffering a torn Achilles during OTAs.





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