The San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, and Boston Red Sox all secured big wins in Major League Baseball action. The Giants defeated the Chicago Cubs 18-3 behind a grand slam from Matt Chapman and two home runs from Willy Adames. The Nationals defeated the Phillies 14-1 behind a grand slam from Luis García Jr. and a solo homer from CJ Abrams. The Orioles handled their American League East rivals, with Adley Rutschman doing most of the damage against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 5-3 behind a two-run homer from Willson Contreras.

The San Francisco Giants secured a dominant 18-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The game was highlighted by a six-run fourth inning, which saw third baseman Matt Chapman blast a grand slam.

Chapman also drove in eight runs, with two home runs and a sacrifice fly. Shortstop Willy Adames hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the top of the first inning. The Giants combined for seven home runs, with Adames, Chapman, and Casey Schmitt each hitting two long balls. On the hill, left-hander Robbie Ray pitched five shutout innings for the Giants.

The 15-run loss was Chicago's largest margin of defeat this season. In other action, the Washington Nationals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 14-1 behind a grand slam from first baseman Luis García Jr. and a solo homer from shortstop CJ Abrams. The Baltimore Orioles handled their American League East rivals, with catcher Adley Rutschman doing most of the damage against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rutschman hit a solo home run in the top of the first and evened up the score at 3-all with a two-run double in the sixth. He also hit another two-run double in the ninth in what became an overwhelming, 13-3 win. The Orioles have won five of their last six games and are just a half-game behind the Texas Rangers for the third AL wild-card seed.

The New York Yankees were defeated by the Boston Red Sox 5-3, with designated hitter Ben Rice drawing first blood for the Yankees with a solo home run in the bottom of the first. However, the Red Sox took the lead in the top of the third and never looked back, with an RBI ground out from right fielder Wilyer Abreu tying the game at 1-all and an RBI single from first baseman Willson Contreras giving Boston the lead.

Contreras went on to hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and the Red Sox never looked back





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