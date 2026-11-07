Giants Might Have an Unusual Solution to Their Rotation Problem

The San Francisco Giants traded away one of their most dependable starting pitchers in August, collected two prospects and turned their attention toward the fut

one of their most dependable starting pitchers in August, collected two prospects and turned their attention toward the future. Three months later, they might have an opportunity to bring that same pitcher back.after finishing the 2026 season with the San Diego Padres.

Considering how badly the Giants need starting pitching, a reunion deserves at least some thought, even if the circumstances are a little strange. San Francisco sent Ray and cash considerations to its division rival on Aug. 3 in exchange for pitching prospect Miguel Mendez and infielder Joniel Hernandez. At the time, Ray had a 3.08 ERA in 122.2 innings for the Giants, who were getting plenty of value from the veteran left-hander. San Diego Padres pitcher Robbie Ray.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Ray struggled with the Padres, posting a 5.02 ERA in nine regular-season starts, allowing 24 earned runs over 43 innings. That’s not the sort of finish a 34-year-old pitcher wants before entering free agency, especially when teams are already weighing how many productive seasons he has left. San Francisco, meanwhile, desperately needs pitchers who can 1) consistently produce and 2) stay healthy.

Logan Webb remains the obvious anchor, but injuries have thinned the rotation to an uncomfortable degree. Ray isn’t a perfect answer. His command has been inconsistent, and the struggles in San Diego raise reasonable questions about what a team would actually be buying. Conversely, he threw 165 2/3 innings across his stints with the two clubs this season and has shown he can handle a significant workload when healthy.

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San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge greets San Diego Padres pitcher Robbie Ray . | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Giants should not chase Ray simply because they recognize his name and know what he’s capable of doing in the Bay Area. If his asking price resembles what an established top-of-the-rotation starter would command, there are better ways for President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey to spend the money. But a shorter contract at a reduced cost?

That’s a totally different conversation. Ray knows San Francisco, has already found success there and wouldn’t require a trade package to acquire. The Giants would also still have the two prospects they received when they dealt him away several months ago. Of course, there’s no indication that Ray wants to return or that the Giants are interested.

The idea is speculative, and his disappointing stretch in San Diego doesn’t guarantee a discount. Still, there’s something wonderfully absurd about getting paid in prospects to trade a pitcher, then signing him back a few months later. For once, the Giants might actually benefit from anSeth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism.

He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.