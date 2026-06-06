Giants Make History with Seven Home Runs, Including Grand Slam Record

The San Francisco Giants slugged seven home runs against the Chicago Cubs, tied a franchise RBI record, and became the sixth MLB team to hit six grand slams in 20 days. Matt Chapman led the way with two homers and eight RBIs, while rookie Jonah Cox hit his first career home run.

The San Francisco Giants made history on Friday night at Wrigley Field, crushing the Chicago Cubs with a seven-home run performance that set multiple franchise and MLB records.

The offensive explosion began early, with Matt Chapman delivering a two-homer game that included a grand slam, tying the San Francisco-era record for RBIs in a single game with eight. Willy Adames and Casey Schmitt each added two homers, while rookie Jonah Cox blasted the first home run of his career.

The Giants became the sixth team in MLB history to hit six grand slams in a 20-day span, with Chapmans slam off Edward Cabrera in the fourth inning highlighting the surge. During this stretch, the Giants have also received grand slams from Adames, Harrison Bader (two), Rafael Devers, and Eric Haase.

Notably, San Francisco became just the third team since 1901 to hit a grand slam in every leg of a three-city road trip, joining the 2023 Houston Astros and 1983 California Angels. Coincidentally, new third base coach Gary Pettis was part of both those teams, serving as third base coach for the 2023 Astros and as a player for the 1983 Angels, though he was not on the active roster during that Angels historic run.

The teams power display was not just about quantity but also about personal milestones. Chapmans two homers completed his collection of home runs in every current MLB stadium. He has not homered at Sutter Health Park in a major league game, but he did so in the minors, saying, It depends on if you count Sacramento or not, but Ive homered in every ballpark. I got Sacramento in Triple-A, so well count it.

But this was my last one, so that was cool. His eight RBIs tied the San Francisco-era single-game record, previously achieved by players like Wilmer Flores, Joc Pederson, Brandon Crawford, Orlando Cepeda, and Willie Mays. The franchise record remains 11 RBIs by Phil Weintraub in 1944 when the team was the New York Giants.

Rookie Jonah Cox continued his remarkable start, having recorded his first major league hit off a catcher (Hunter Goodman of the Rockies) on Sunday and then his first home run off another catcher (Carson Kelly of the Cubs) on Friday. Manager Tony Vitello remarked, You hate to say somethings never happened before in baseball because its been a game around forever, but I bet its never happened.

This game marked the fourth time since moving to San Francisco and eighth time in franchise history that the Giants hit at least seven homers in a single game. The only time they hit eight was on April 30, 1961, when Willie Mays hit four.

The trio of Adames, Chapman, and Schmitt each hitting two homers in the same game is only the third such occurrence in Giants history, joining Damon Minor, Reggie Sanders, and Tsuyoshi Shinjo in 2002, and Mays, Daryl Spencer, and Wes Westrum in 1956. The Giants continue to show their offensive prowess, making this a memorable season for power hitting





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